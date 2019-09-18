LINCOLN — A 13-run fourth inning helped Lincoln Pius rally for a 19-11 softball win over Fremont High School on Tuesday night at the Doris Bair Complex.
After a scoreless first inning, the Tigers pushed two runs across in the second. A walk to Aleesha Broussard (who was then replaced by courtesy runner Moriah Cash) was followed by a single by Makenzie Ridder. Anna Prauner’s sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third. Cash scored on a passed ball while Kylie Phillips’ sacrifice fly scored Ridder.
The Tigers made it 7-0 in the top of the third. The key hits for Coach Mike Schleicher’s crew were Ridder’s three-run home run and a RBI double by Phillips.
Pius scored three times in the bottom of the third, but the Tigers made it 10-3 in the fourth.
Mallory Schleicher singled, stole second and came home on an error on a ball hit by Ella Cooper. Broussard made it 9-3 with a RBI single. Later in the inning, Phillips delivered a run-scoring single.
Matti Reiling’s homer sparked the Thunderbolts in the bottom of the fourth. Pius also scored nine unearned runs thanks to three errors by FHS.
The Tigers narrowed the gap to 16-11 in the top of the fifth. Morgan Kalisek doubled and moved to third on Tori Baker’s single. Kalisek scored on Cooper’s sacrifice fly.
The Thunderbolts ended the game by run rule by scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth.
Ridder led Fremont by going 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBI. Phillips went 2-for-3 with three RBI while Anna Prauner and Carlie Neuhaus had two hits apiece. Baker, Kalisek, Broussard and Schleicher had one hit apiece.
Cooper took the loss. She worked 4 2/3 innings while Neuhaus worked the final 2/3 of an inning. The two combined for three strikeouts.
Ceara Swanson and Delaney Meyer had four hits each for Pius. Reiling went 3-for-3, scored four times and knocked in four runs.
The Tigers, 7-10, will host Lincoln Southeast in a doubleheader on Thursday night at the Schilke Complex.