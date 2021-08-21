Big junior class ready to step up for Fremont tennis

The Fremont boys tennis team has to replace a majority of it’s line-up from last fall, including one of the most successful players in recent member, but a large junior class is ready to step up to the challenge.

“We’ve got a really big junior class and all those juniors coming into the season knew that this year was going to be their chance to fill those holes left by last year’s seniors,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

The Tigers will have to fill five of its six varsity spots and completely refill its trio of doubles squads.

“Everything is up for grabs and I would hope that for these guys, it would give them some incentive to want to get better and try and earn one of those spots.

This will be the first time in nearly four years that the Tigers No. 1 singles spot isn’t filled by Alex Bigsby, the Class A No. 1 single state runner-up last fall who is now playing college tennis.

“This is the first time in a long time, four or five years now, that it’s been a little bit up for grabs,” Justin Bigsby said. “Cameron Indra is the odds on favorite and I think everyone right now is thinking that.”

Indra is the lone returning varsity member, spending last fall at the No. 3 singles spot.