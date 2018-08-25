Fremont Bergan's offense was in midseason form Friday night during its 36-26 win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Heedum Field.
The Knights rolled up 478 yards in total offense, including 303 yards through the air, to improve to 1-0.
"I was super pleased tonight," Bergan coach Seth Mruz said. "I knew the potential was there. I didn't expect it to be that successful that early. I thought it would take some adjusting for our younger kids and our inexperienced kids."
Mruz was especially pleased with the play of quarterback Jake Ridder.
The junior connected on 19 of 28 passes for 303 yards. He threw scoring strikes of 29 yards to Eli Herink and 34 yards to Jackson Gilfry.
"I was really impressed with Jake and the growth he showed from last year to this year," Mruz said.
Ridder's TD toss to Gilfry came with :05 left in the second quarter. It put the Knights up 28-14.
Bergan drove 74 yards in just seven plays to open the game. Ethan Villwok, who finished with 151 yards rushing on 22 carries, had runs of 19 and 27 yards on the march that also included a pair of 9-yard completions from Ridder to Herink.
Villwok capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown. Jobe Sullivan’s conversion made it 7-0.
Later in the quarter, Jacob Johnson intercepted a LV/S-S pass giving Bergan a first down at the Raiders’ 39. Four plays later, Ridder connected with Herink on the 29-yard touchdown pass that included some good downfield blocking by the Knights.
The Raiders answered. Returning Fremont Tribune All-Area pick Brady Hull broke off an impressive 71-yard run that set up first-and-goal at the Bergan 1. Three plays later, Connor Larson hauled in a 6-yard scoring pass from Riley Hoetfelker. The conversion failed and Bergan led 14-6 with :21 left in the first quarter.
The Knights marched down the field and had a first-and-goal, but a Ridder pass went off a Bergan receiver into Hull’s hands. He traveled 95 yards for a score. Larson caught the two-point conversion to tie it at 14 with 10:42 left in the half.
"We're up 14-0 and Hull had an amazing run," Mruz said. "We almost held them out of the end zone, but they scored. Then we drive down field, but the pick-six happened. I thought we should some toughness and resolve to respond from those two gut punches."
Villwok’s 3-yard TD with 1:29 remaining put the Knights up 21-14. A three-and-out series by the Raiders set the stage by the Ridder-to-Gilfry touchdown.
The Raiders cut the deficit to 28-20 on a Larson 10-yard TD reception with 6:42 left in the third quarter, but the Knights answered with a 32-yard scoring run by Villwok. Ridder’s two-point conversion made it 36-20.
Larson’s 2-yard TD run with 9:59 left in the game cut the deficit to 36-26, but the try for two failed.
Herink got his senior season off to a solid start by catching 11 passes for 143 yards. Gilfry, an offseason transfer, finished with three catches for six yards.
Senior Riley Lindberg led the defensive effort with nine tackles. He recorded one sack for a 10-yard loss. Villwok had seven tackles while Johnson and Herink had six stops apiece.
Ridder, Gilfry and Johnson intercepted one pass each.
The Knights will play Friday night at Crofton while the Raiders will host North Bend, 1-0. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder will face another talented quarterback in Austin Endorf. He was 31-for-47 for 497 yards and six touchdowns during the Tigers' 56-34 win over Johnson County Central on Friday.