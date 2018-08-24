Logan View/Scribner-Snyder stunned Fremont Bergan with a couple of big plays in the first half, but the Knights used one of their own to seize momentum.
With :05 left in the first half, Bergan junior quarterback Jake Ridder launched a perfect pass that Jackson Gilfry hauled in a for a 34-yard touchdown. The play gave the Knights a 28-14 halftime lead and they went on to defeat the Raiders 36-26.
Bergan drove 74 yards in just seven plays to open the game. Ethan Villwok had runs of 19 and 27 yards on the march that also included a pair of 9-yard completions from Ridder to Eli Herink.
Villwok capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown. Jobe Sullivan’s conversion made it 7-0.
Later in the quarter, Jacob Johnson intercepted a LV/S-S pass giving Bergan a first down at the Raiders’ 39. Four plays later, Ridder connected with Herink on a 29-yard touchdown pass that included some good downfield blocking by the Knights.
The Raiders answered. Returning Fremont Tribune All-Area pick Brady Hull broke off an impressive 71-yard run that set up first-and-goal at the Bergan 1. Three plays later, Connor Larson hauled in a 6-yard scoring pass from Riley Hoetfelker. The conversion failed and Bergan led 14-6 with :21 left in the first quarter.
The Knights marched down the field and had a first-and-goal, but a Ridder pass went off a Bergan receiver into Hull’s hands. He traveled 95 yards for a score. Larson caught the two-point conversion to tie it at 14 with 10:42 left in the half.
Villwok’s 3-yard TD with 1:29 remaining put the Knights up 21-14. A three-and-out series by the Raiders set the stage by the Ridder-to-Gilfry touchdown.
The Raiders cut the deficit to 28-20 on a Larson 10-yard TD reception with 6:42 left in the third quarter, but the Knights answered with a 32-yard scoring run by Villwok. Ridder’s two-point conversion made it 36-20.
Larson’s 2-yard TD run with 9:59 left in the game cut the deficit to 36-26, but the try for two failed.
Herink unofficially had 11 catches for 185 yards. Bergan will play Friday night at Crofton while the Raiders host North Bend.