Bigsby captures back-to-back titles at Fremont Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont senior Alex Bigsby became the first Tiger since 2004 to secure a repeat championship at the Fremont Invite Saturday by claiming the No. 1 singles title.

The senior went 4-0 on the day with two wins of 8-0.

“It was fun to see him play with such confidence,” coach Justin Bigsby said. “Hopefully this will propel him forwards as we close in on the last month of the season.”

Fellow senior Shane Miller finished runner-up in the No.2 singles bracket with final record of 3-1 for the day. His lone loss came to Westside’s AJ Shefsky

“(Miller) played really sound tennis in making it to the finals and then went up against a very steady, consistent opponent in Shefsky,” Justin Bigsby said. “I think Shane learned a little bit about his own game and what he needs to do to overcome that kind of player.”

Fremont No. 1 doubles team of Cameron Indra andLogan Schlautman went 1-3 and the No. 2 doubles team of Ryan Gallo and Jacob Broeker finished 0-4.

As a team, the Tigers finished in fifth place with Westside claiming the team trophy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0