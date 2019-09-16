Alex Bigsby was just a toddler the last time a Fremont High School athlete won the No. 1 singles championship at the Tigers’ tennis invitational.
Bigsby went 2-0 in pool play and then defeated Ryan Carey of Millard South (8-5) and Isaac Gart of Elkhorn Mount Michael (8-3) to win the championship Saturday. It was Fremont’s first title at No. 1 singles since Andy Hoffman accomplished the feat in 2004.
Bigsby helped the Tigers finish fourth in the team standings with 35 points. Lincoln Southeast won the title with 45 points followed by Mount Michael and Omaha Westside.
The Tigers had also played Friday at the Millard South Invitational.
“Overall, this was a solid performance by our team,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. “Considering this was our second invite in two days, I was a little worried about what the boys would have left in their tanks. But they really showed up and stayed tough throughout the day.”
Alex Bigsby capped a solid week that saw him compile a 9-1 record.
“Alex had a great day,” Coach Bigsby said. “I wasn’t sure what to expect after he took a tough loss on Friday in the opening round of the Millard South Invite. But he really stepped up and played some great tennis, especially in the final against Gart.”
Justin Bigsby said the conditions weren’t ideal during the latter rounds.
“The wind was tough in the afternoon, but Alex played with the conditions well and used them to his advantage,” he said. “Alex is starting to become one of the players with a target on his back and he’s getting everybody’s best shot. But he is doing a great job of playing sound, intelligent tennis right now and is putting together a solid season.”
Bigsby said the Tigers finished strong.
“To win seven of our last eight matches is a testament to the toughness of this team,” he said. “Cameron (Indra) at No. 2 singles and Anthony (Seimer) and Sebastian (Villagomez) at No. 2 doubles truly exemplified that. They were a combined 0-4 in their divisions after pool play, but they didn’t quit and went 3-4 in the final pool play. That was a huge boost for our team placement.”
Indra finished 1-3 to place eighth while Siemer and Villagomez went 2-2 and finished seventh.
At No. 1 doubles, Shane Miller and Avery Martin compiled a 3-1 record and placed fourth. The Tigers’ lone loss came in pool play when they fell 8-6 to Peyton Rosenfels and Ethan Pentel of Mount Michael. They beat Millard South 8-3 and Norfolk 8-4 in their final two matches.
“Shane and Avery were very close to playing for a medal today,” Bigsby said. “That close loss to Mount Michael kept them from doing that, but it didn’t seem to faze them at all. They played two very solid matches to close out their day. It’s taken about a week for them to get back to their form from last last year, but they’re trending in the right direction now.”
On Friday, the Tigers finished seventh at the Millard South Invite.
Bigsby went 3-1 and placed fifth. Indra went 0-2 at No. 2 singles. Miller and Martin compiled a 2-2 mark to place seventh at No. 1 doubles. Siemer and Villagomez went 0-2 at No. 2 doubles.
The Tigers host Millard South at 4 Tuesday afternoon in a dual.
Fremont Invite
Team Standings — Lincoln Southeast 45, Elkhorn Mount Michael 45, Omaha Westside 42, Fremont High 35, Millard South 28, Norfolk 24, Bellevue East 21, Columbus 16, Gretna 14.