Bigsby inks with Augustana tennis

One of the top tennis players in Fremont history is taking his talents to South Dakota.

Alex Bigsby signed with Division II Augustana University Wednesday at Al Bahe Gymnasium.

"This college search has been going on since the start of my senior year, so to be able to bring it to a close with a school that is close enough where I feel far away from, but not too far is something that gives me a lot of comfort and a lot of joy," Bigsby said.

Bigsby held offers from Division III Luther College, Coe College and Nebraska Wesleyan.

The four-year starter at No. 1 singles was swayed to the Vikings by their indoor and outdoor facilities.

"It just clicked with me that this is somewhere where I want to be," Bigbsy said.

Bigsby finished the year as the Class A No. 1 singles state runner-up while compiling a 23-5 record.

His runner-up finish is the best finish for a Tiger tennis player since Andy Hoffman’s state title in 2002.

Augustana is coming off a 3-6 season under the direction of Mark Kurtz last year that was shortened due to the pandemic and are eyeing a jump to the Division I level in the coming years.

"It's going to be different having a head coach that isn't someone I am related to that I get to see every night," Bigbsy, whose father Justin Bigsby is the Fremont tennis coach, said. "As much as it's pained me at times, it's something that I will definitely be missing."

