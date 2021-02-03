 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bigsby inks with Augustana tennis
View Comments

Bigsby inks with Augustana tennis

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_020421_Bigsby.jpg

Fremont's Alex Bigsby, fiirst row center, poses for a photo after signing with Augustana University to continue his tennis career.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

One of the top tennis players in Fremont history is taking his talents to South Dakota. 

Alex Bigsby signed with Division II Augustana University Wednesday at Al Bahe Gymnasium. 

"This college search has been going on since the start of my senior year, so to be able to bring it to a close with a school that is close enough where I feel far away from, but not too far is something that gives me a lot of comfort and a lot of joy," Bigsby said.  

Bigsby held offers from Division III Luther College, Coe College and Nebraska Wesleyan. 

The four-year starter at No. 1 singles was swayed to the Vikings by their indoor and outdoor facilities. 

"It just clicked with me that this is somewhere where I want to be," Bigbsy said. 

Bigsby finished the year as the Class A No. 1 singles state runner-up while compiling a 23-5 record.

His runner-up finish is the best finish for a Tiger tennis player since Andy Hoffman’s state title in 2002.

Subscribe to The Fremont Tribune and get unlimited access to local sports

Augustana is coming off a 3-6 season under the direction of Mark Kurtz last year that was shortened due to the pandemic and are eyeing a jump to the Division I level in the coming years. 

"It's going to be different having a head coach that isn't someone I am related to that I get to see every night," Bigbsy, whose father Justin Bigsby is the Fremont tennis coach, said. "As much as it's pained me at times, it's something that I will definitely be missing."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Binder wins it for Auburn; Bulldogs talk winning first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News