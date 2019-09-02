LINCOLN -- Fremont High School overcame a rain delay and some solid competition to finish fourth in the 12-team Lincoln High/Lincoln Northeast Tennis Invitational on Saturday.
"After four weeks of practice, it was good to finally go compete today," Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said. "After roughly a four-hour rain delay, some of the guys started slow. But I was proud of the way they fought through their matches and started to find their form."
Bigsby said that was especially true of Sebastian Villagomez at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Anthony Martin and Kenan Brodd.
"Things started a little rough for them against Bellevue West, but they stuck to the game plan and got better as the day went on," he said.
Villagomez finished with a 2-2 record and defeated David Carey of Millard South 8-6 in the ninth-place match.
Martin and Brodd compiled a 3-1 record. They downed the squad from Lincoln High 8-4 in the fifth-place match.
The No. 1 doubles team of Shane Miller and Avery Martin went 2-2. They fell to Bellevue East 8-4 in the fifth-place match.
"They did well for their first time playing No. 1 doubles," Bigsby said. "That is a big step up from No. 2 (which the duo played in 2018). But they hung together until the end. East just had a little more in the tank in the last match."
The Tigers' No. 1 single player, Alex Bigsby, compiled a 3-1 record. His only loss came to defending state champion Ethan Neil of Papillion-La Vista (8-5) in the title match.
"Alex had a great day," Coach Bigsby said. "He played three very different players in his first three matches, but was able to control each match well from the start to finish. Then he really stepped up his game in the finals against Ethan."
Neither player held serve through the first five games.
"That was more a testament to how well they were each returning," Bigsby said. "Ethan was able to get a small lead when he finally held serve which forced Alex to fight from behind the rest of the way. But he fought to the very end and showed that he's ready to go up against the state's best players again this year. And it was exciting to see such high-caliber play this early in the season."
The Tigers will compete at 4 Thursday afternoon against Lincoln High at the Woods Tennis Center.