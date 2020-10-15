Bigsby reaches semifinals at Class A tournament

OMAHA—Fremont’s Alex Bigsby secured his spot in the Class A No. 1 singles semifinals with a pair of wins on the opening day of the state tournament Thursday.
“He did what he had to do to get through two rounds and so he gets to come back and play tomorrow,” coach Justin Bigsby said.
As the No. 2 seed in the No. 1 single bracket, Alex Bigsby had an opening round bye. In the second round, the senior dispatched Millard South’s Jonathan Warner 6-0, 6-2.
Alex Bigsby held Bellevue West’s Jeremiah Witkop to just two points in the quarterfinals with a pair of 6-1 wins.
“To be able to come out here and play one of my best tournaments of the year is pretty great,” Alex Bigsby said.
Aiding in Alex Bigsby’s conquest of the opening portion of the tournament was his serve, which produced a multitude of aces throughout the morning.
“For the last two weeks, (his serve) just hasn’t quite been there,” Justin Bigsby said after Alex Bigsby’s win over Witkop. “He definitely found it in this second set. I am glad he has got that extra gear to go to.”
Alex Bigsby’s two wins Thursday guarantees the highest individual placement of his career—he took fifth as a junior in singles play and fourth in No. 1 doubles as a sophomore.
“I am looking to make it to the finals, that’s my goal,” Alex Bigsby said.
Standing in the way of a finals appearance for the senior is No. 6 seed Westside’s Clark Rue, who upset No. 3 see Kirby Le in the quarterfinals.
Alex Bigsby was the lone Tiger to move on to Friday’s matches with No. 2 singles Shane Miller, No. 1 doubles team Cameron Indra and Logan Schlautman and No. 2 doubles team Alex Berry and Will Furnas all taking a loss.
Miller opened the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Izaak Pierson in the opening round.
The senior looked poised to move on to the quarterfinals, taking the opening set from Cooper Nichols 7-6 (7-4) in the round of 16.
Nichols responded with a 6-2 win in set two to force a first to 10 tiebreaking third set, which he won 10-2.
“(Nichols ) was a higher seed, but Shane had beaten him earlier this year in a tiebreaker, so we knew it’d be close, but we knew Shane had a chance,” Justin Bigsby said. “He put himself in a position to do well in the match, but the other kid picked up his game and played a little bit better. “
Indra and Schlautmann lost 6-3, 6-0 in their lone match of the day while Furnas and Berry fell 6-1, 7-5.
“They had some really good stuff, especially two doubles,” Justin Bigsby said. “Kind of a lackluster first set then they battled their way back in the second second.”
Fremont currently sits in 10th in the team standings with 14 points. Lincoln Southwest leads the team race with 36 points over Lincoln East and Westside, who are tied in second with 32 points.
Day One Team Standings
Lincoln Southwest 36; Lincoln East 32; Omaha Westside 32; Kearney 22; Lincoln Pius X 20; Lincoln Southeast 20; Bellevue West 18; Millard North 18; Papillion-La Vista 16; Fremont 14; Creighton Prep 12; Lincoln North Star 12; Millard West 12; Norfolk 10; Elkhorn South 8; Millard South 8; Papillion-La Vista South 8; Bellevue East 4; Gretna 4; Columbus 2; Lincoln High 2; North Platte 2; Grand Island 0; Lincoln Northeast 0.
