Bigsby reaches semifinals at Class A tournament

“I am looking to make it to the finals, that’s my goal,” Alex Bigsby said.

Standing in the way of a finals appearance for the senior is No. 6 seed Westside’s Clark Rue, who upset No. 3 see Kirby Le in the quarterfinals.

Alex Bigsby was the lone Tiger to move on to Friday’s matches with No. 2 singles Shane Miller, No. 1 doubles team Cameron Indra and Logan Schlautman and No. 2 doubles team Alex Berry and Will Furnas all taking a loss.

Miller opened the day with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Izaak Pierson in the opening round.

The senior looked poised to move on to the quarterfinals, taking the opening set from Cooper Nichols 7-6 (7-4) in the round of 16.

Nichols responded with a 6-2 win in set two to force a first to 10 tiebreaking third set, which he won 10-2.

“(Nichols ) was a higher seed, but Shane had beaten him earlier this year in a tiebreaker, so we knew it’d be close, but we knew Shane had a chance,” Justin Bigsby said. “He put himself in a position to do well in the match, but the other kid picked up his game and played a little bit better. “

Indra and Schlautmann lost 6-3, 6-0 in their lone match of the day while Furnas and Berry fell 6-1, 7-5.