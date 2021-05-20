Bigsby stays alive at state tennis

OMAHA - Fremont tennis got underway at the Class A state tournament Thursday.

Rainy weather pushed back the start of the tournament and ended the day early with one Tiger still on the quarter.

No. 2 singles Abbie Bigsby trails 5-0 in the first set of her quarterfinals match against Lincoln Southwest’s Lainie Fanton.

The sophomore picked up two wins to reach the quarterfinals, fending off Lincoln Northeast’s Harlee Damme 6-1, 6-0 then rallied to knock off Westside’s Claire Bonnett 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).

Bigsby will resume her quarterfinals match at 8 a.m. Friday and is guaranteed to earn her first state medal.

No.1 doubles Tawnie Escamilla and Adisyn Mendlik opened the day with a 7-6, 6-4 win over Bellevue West.

Lincoln East’s duo handed Escamilla and Mendlik a 6-1, 6-1 defeat to conclude their year.

No. 2 doubles Grace Blick and Kenzie Kirby nearly knocked off the No. 6 seed Kearney in the opening round, forcing a third and decisive set, before falling 3-6, 7-5, 8-10.

No. 1 singles Jules Schmidt lost her opening round match 6-0, 6-0 to wrap up her season.

