Bigsby takes runner-up at Papillion-LaVista Invite

Fremont senior Alex Bigsby put together the best showing by a Tiger at the Papillion-LaVista Invitation since 2004 with a runner-up finish in No. 1 singles.
Bigsby finished the day 3-1.
He started the tournament, facing a field similar to the Class A state tournament, with an 8-0 win over Millard South’s Jonathan Warner. He fought past Millard North’s Jalen Zhu with an 8-5 win to secure a spot in the semifinals.
Bigsby reached the finals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Lincoln Southwest’s Jackson Miller.
In the finals, Papillion-LaVista’s Ethan Neil got the better of Bigsby 6-1, 6-1.
Shane Miller fought through the backside of the bracket to reach the 7th place match before falling to Lincoln Southwest’s Nathum Barber. Miller started the day on the front side of the bracket with an 8-1 win over Norfolk’s Kalem Krohn. In the quarterfinals, Lincoln North Star’s Cooper Wesslund fended off Miller 8-6.
Miller overcame Millard North’s Ashton Halat 9-8 (11-9) in an evenly matched game to reach the seventh place game.
No. 1 doubles pairing of Cameron Indra and Logen Schlautman reached the consolation semifinals before falling to Columbus 8-6. Indra and Schlautman dropped their opener 8-3 to Norfolk then bounced back with a hard-fought 9-7 win over Lincoln High.
No. 2 doubles partners Will Furnes and Alex Berry had a similar time, reaching the consolation finals before ultimately losing 8-3 to Lincoln High. Furnas and Berry started the tournament by falling 8-4 to Lincoln Pius X before rebounding with an 8-3 win over Lincoln Northwest.
Fremont finished ninth as a team scoring 22 points. Lincoln East took home the team trophy with 47 1/2 points.
