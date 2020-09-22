Bigsby takes runner-up at Papillion-LaVista Invite

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont senior Alex Bigsby put together the best showing by a Tiger at the Papillion-LaVista Invitation since 2004 with a runner-up finish in No. 1 singles.

Bigsby finished the day 3-1.

He started the tournament, facing a field similar to the Class A state tournament, with an 8-0 win over Millard South’s Jonathan Warner. He fought past Millard North’s Jalen Zhu with an 8-5 win to secure a spot in the semifinals.

Bigsby reached the finals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Lincoln Southwest’s Jackson Miller.

In the finals, Papillion-LaVista’s Ethan Neil got the better of Bigsby 6-1, 6-1.

Shane Miller fought through the backside of the bracket to reach the 7th place match before falling to Lincoln Southwest’s Nathum Barber. Miller started the day on the front side of the bracket with an 8-1 win over Norfolk’s Kalem Krohn. In the quarterfinals, Lincoln North Star’s Cooper Wesslund fended off Miller 8-6.

Miller overcame Millard North’s Ashton Halat 9-8 (11-9) in an evenly matched game to reach the seventh place game.