Bigsby takes second in Class A No. 1 singles

“I was close to getting a set, just wasn’t able to close it out,” Alex Bigsby said. “A couple really long rallies and just couldn’t come up with the ‘W’.”

The second set was owned by Neil as he put away a limited Alex Bigsby, who dealt with cramping as the match wore on, in 6-0 fashion.

“It’s stressful at times, but going out and just being able to play tennis, and especially against a good friend of mine in Ethan, just being able to grind and smack the ball and hit it around was awesome,” Alex Bigsby said.

The goal for the Tigers’ senior on the final day of his high school tennis career was two-fold—reach the championship game and have some fun.

“Even in the (loss), I was able to find a way to have a good time,” Alex Bigsby said.

Alex Bigsby checked off the first portion with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Westside’s Clark Rue in the semifinals.

His runner-up finish is the best finish for a Tiger tennis player since Andy Hoffman’s state title in 2002.

Alex Bigsby finishes the year with a 23-5 record—with four of his five loses coming to Neil.

