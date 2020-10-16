Bigsby takes second in Class A No. 1 singles

OMAHA—Fremont’s Alex Bigsby pushed Papillion-La Vista’s Ethan Neil to the brink, but couldn’t stop the Monarchs’ two-time No. 1 singles state champion from securing his third Class A No. 1 Singles title Friday, falling 7-5, 6-0.
“It was a great first set with Ethan, great tennis on both sides,” Bigsby said. “I keep saying this, but it was the best tennis I’ve played in my life.”
Neil entered the state title match the heavy favorite with a spotless 37-0 record this year and a 3-0 record against Bigsby already this fall, winning the last meeting 6-1, 6-1.
After dropping the opening set, Alex Bigsby rattled off four straight games to lead 4-1.
“That’s the best Alex has played Ethan in years, in that first set,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said.
No other opponent had taken more than two games in a match from Neil this season up to that point.
Fremont’s senior used every shot in his bag to put together the wins—each punctuated with a fist pump.
“That was his best high school tennis in that first set without a doubt,” Justin Bigsby said.
Neil responded by taking five of the next six sets to tie the match at 5-5, then secured the final two.
“I was close to getting a set, just wasn’t able to close it out,” Alex Bigsby said. “A couple really long rallies and just couldn’t come up with the ‘W’.”
The second set was owned by Neil as he put away a limited Alex Bigsby, who dealt with cramping as the match wore on, in 6-0 fashion.
“It’s stressful at times, but going out and just being able to play tennis, and especially against a good friend of mine in Ethan, just being able to grind and smack the ball and hit it around was awesome,” Alex Bigsby said.
The goal for the Tigers’ senior on the final day of his high school tennis career was two-fold—reach the championship game and have some fun.
“Even in the (loss), I was able to find a way to have a good time,” Alex Bigsby said.
Alex Bigsby checked off the first portion with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Westside’s Clark Rue in the semifinals.
His runner-up finish is the best finish for a Tiger tennis player since Andy Hoffman’s state title in 2002.
Alex Bigsby finishes the year with a 23-5 record—with four of his five loses coming to Neil.
