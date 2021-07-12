Bigsby wins final tournament on home courts

Fremont's Alex Bigsby finished his final run on the courts that he has called home for the last four years ended in a first place finish at the McDonald's Fremont Open this weekend.

Bigsby went 5-0 on the day, knocking off Kirby Le 6-4, 6-3 in the finals to win the 18 and under division.

Bigsby started the tournament with a clean sweep of Andrew Hammer, 6-0, 6-0, then took care of Andrew Nelson 6-1, 6-1.

In the quarterfinals, Bigsby dispatched Gabriel Whiston 6-2, 6-2 then knocked out Clark Rue 6-3, 6-1 to set up a finals appearance.

The future University of Sioux Falls tennis player finished fifth last year.

Bigsby also competed in the 18 and under doubles portion of the tournament, teaming up with Camron Indra. The duo fell 8-6 in their opening match.

The Fremont area also had a pair of entrants in the girls 14 and under division in Nora Pentel and Annalyse Bigsby with both players going 0-2 on the day.

