OMAHA — Fremont High School junior Alex Bigsby won a pair of matches Thursday at the Class A state tennis tournament.
The sixth-seeded Bigsby opened play at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Ashton Halat of Omaha North. Bigsby then beat 11th-seeded Ryan Carey of Millard South 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-4), (10-5).
In the quarterfinals, Bigsby had to withdraw from his match against third-seeded Joe Harris of Lincoln Southwest due to injury.
“Alex started off with a solid win, but he knew the tournament would start in earnest for him in the second round against Millard South,” FHS coach Justin Bigsby said. “Ryan was hitting the ball very clean the first set. Alex did a nice job of fighting back into the set after being down 3-5, but Ryan simply played a better tiebreaker to take the set.”
Coach Bigsby said the second set was an intense, back-and-forth battle. Carey led 5-4 and had seven match points over the course of the next three games, but Alex Bigsby survived.
“Credit Alex in that he never quit and he never stopped fighting,” Justin Bigsby said. “The deciding tiebreaker was probably some of Alex’s most consistent tennis of the match. He got an early lead and was able to play pretty free from there on out, taking it, 10-5.”
The match that lasted about 2 hours and 30 minutes was taxing on both players. Bigsby dealt with cramping in the second set, but battled through it.
“Knowing that the (Nebraska School Activities Association) only awards a 20-minute break between matches, we just didn’t think Alex was going to be able to go on to play his quarterfinals match against Joe Harris,” Coach Bigsby said. “We decided that defaulting that match might give him a better chance of recovering and still allow him to play for a medal on Friday. Hopefully he’ll recover well tonight and get after it tomorrow.”
Bigsby will face seventh-seeded Nathan Ramachandran of Omaha Creighton Prep in the consolation round on Friday.
The Tigers also got a state win at No. 2 doubles on Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
Senior Anthony Siemer teamed with freshman Cameron Indra to defeat Samuel Sartori and Drew Shafer of Omaha Central 6-3, 6-1. Siemer and Indra then lost 6-1, 6-2 to the Omaha Westside team of Joshua Siegel and Luke David.
“Cameron and Anthony got their first win together as a team today,” Bigsby said. “If that’s not great timing, I don’t know what is. And even though they got off to a rocky start in their next round against Westside, they didn’t cave at all, but kept fighting to the very end.”
At No. 2 singles, senior Sebastian Villagomez lost 6-1, 6-2 in the opening round to fifth-seeded Blake Benson of Lincoln Southwest.
“Sebastian played some of his best tennis today, considering the competition,” Bigsby said. “He really did a lot to frustrate Blake. To the very end, he was forcing a lot of deuce games and really making Blake have to earn it. It is great to see a senior go out like that.”
Fremont’s No. 1 doubles team of junior Shane Miller and senior Avery Martin suffered a setback in their first-round match. They lost 6-2, 6-3 to the 10th-seeded team of Ryan Mahalek and Samuel Rademacher.
“Shane and Avery played much better today than they did three weeks ago against Kearney,” Bigsby said. “They executed their shots, played strategic tennis and created quite a few opportunities for themselves. Unfortunately, we couldn’t capitalize on those opportunities enough. But at the end of the match, they felt about as good as they could considering the outcome.”
The Tigers scored eight points on the opening day and are tied for 15th place with Bellevue West. Lincoln Pius has the first-day lead with 36 points while Lincoln Southwest is second with 34, followed by Prep with 32.
Class A
Team Standings — Lincoln Pius 36, Lincoln Southwest 34, Omaha Creighton Prep 32, Millard North 28, Lincoln East 20, Lincoln Southeast 20, Elkhorn 18, Elkhorn South 18, Kearney 18, Millard West 18, Papillion-La Vista 18, Papillion-La Vista South 14, Omaha Westside 12, Lincoln North Star 10, Bellevue West 8, Fremont 8, Bellevue East 6, Lincoln High 4, Millard South 4, Omaha Northwest 4, Gretna 2, Norfolk 2, Omaha Central 2.