Bigsby wraps up first season with sixth place finish at state

OMAHA—Fremont sophomore Abbie Bigsby knew she’d have to be at the top of her game to face the stiff competition in the No. 2 singles quarterfinals and beyond at the Class A girls state tennis tournament Friday.

So she asked the one person she knew who could mimic the style of play she’d be seeing on the final day of the season to partner with her for warm-ups—her older brother Alex, a state runner-up in the fall for the Tigers.

“Yesterday, she had to play conservative tennis and we knew today that the matches she would have, she would be in a position to play more aggressive tennis and I thought going out and warming up against Alex was going to give her a chance to see the ball faster and I really do think that helped her a ton,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.

Abbie had seen Alex play most of his high school career, but due to last year’s spring season cancelation, it was the first time the younger sister could showcase her skills at the state tournament with her older brother in the stands.

“It definitely felt weird at first with Alex watching me and pretty much coaching me,” Abbie Bigsby said. “Just having the roles reversed, it feels really good to have him watch.”