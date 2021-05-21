Bigsby wraps up first season with sixth place finish at state

OMAHA—Fremont sophomore Abbie Bigsby knew she’d have to be at the top of her game to face the stiff competition in the No. 2 singles quarterfinals and beyond at the Class A girls state tennis tournament Friday.
So she asked the one person she knew who could mimic the style of play she’d be seeing on the final day of the season to partner with her for warm-ups—her older brother Alex, a state runner-up in the fall for the Tigers.
“Yesterday, she had to play conservative tennis and we knew today that the matches she would have, she would be in a position to play more aggressive tennis and I thought going out and warming up against Alex was going to give her a chance to see the ball faster and I really do think that helped her a ton,” said Fremont coach Justin Bigsby.
Abbie had seen Alex play most of his high school career, but due to last year’s spring season cancelation, it was the first time the younger sister could showcase her skills at the state tournament with her older brother in the stands.
“It definitely felt weird at first with Alex watching me and pretty much coaching me,” Abbie Bigsby said. “Just having the roles reversed, it feels really good to have him watch.”
Just like her sibling, Abbie found her way to the podium stand, finishing sixth in Class A in her first ever state tournament appearance.
“To get as far as I did and hold my seed, which was my ultimate goal, really makes me proud of myself,” Abbie Bigsby said.
The sophomore had to pick up in her quarterfinals matches after battling for two wins Thursday in the opening rounds.
Bigsby trailed 5-0 in the opening set against Lincoln Southwest’s Lainie Fanton before rainy conditions forced a postponement to Friday morning.
Bigsby eventually dropped the match 6-1, 6-3.
The sophomore bounced back to secure an 8-2 win over Lincoln Southeast’s Ella Kostal to secure a spot in the fifth place match.
A back-and-forth affair with Kearney’s Makenna Henning ended with Henning taking the match 9-7.
Bigsby is the first Fremont girls tennis player to medal at state since 2008.
“Competitive tennis-wise, she hasn’t played much until this year, so to see what she accomplished this season makes me as a coach and as a dad very proud,” Justin Bigsby said.
As a team, the Lady Tigers finished 13th—the program’s highest finish since 2012 when they also finished 13th.
“We had a very good tournament,” Justin Bigsby said. “The goal was to try and get everybody a first round win and we were one match short of that, but Jules (Schmidt) had a tough draw.”