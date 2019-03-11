LINCOLN — North Bend’s quest for its first boys state basketball championship fell three seconds short on Saturday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Auburn sophomore Cam Binder hit a tightly contested 3-point shot in the waning seconds to give the Bulldogs a 30-29 win over the Tigers in the Class C-1 state title game.
The Tigers went up 29-27 on sophomore Breckin Peters’ pull-up jumper in the lane with :23 remaining. That set the stage for Binder’s play.
“I knew I had to shoot a 3,” Binder said. “I didn’t want to give (North Bend) a chance in overtime with our big guy (Josh Lambert) out with fouls. I’ve been working on those types of shots for years.”
Binder was hounded by North Bend senior Tanner Wietfeld on the final play. He took two dribbles and then released a step-back jumper.
“Sometimes good offense beats good defense,” North Bend coach Jon Baehr said. “He hit a tough shot. You tip your hat to them and what an incredible play for him.”
North Bend battled back after falling behind 12-2 in the first quarter. John Emanuel’s drive in the final minute of the second period helped he Tigers cut the deficit to 16-14 at halftime.
Lambert’s basket to open the fourth quarter helped Auburn go up 22-18, but Jaxon Wietfeld connected on a 3 for the Tigers to make it a one-point game. After a five-second call on the Bulldogs, Ben Rolenc scored off an Austin Endorf assist to give the Tigers their first lead of the game, 23-22, with 5:20 left to play.
Lambert, a 6-foot-7 post, fouled out with 3:22 remaining. Chase Ruzicka of the Tigers then connected on one of two free throws to put the Tigers up 25-23 with 3:15 left.
North Bend enjoyed its biggest lead — 27-24 — when Peters found a seam in the Auburn defense and fed Emanuel for a basket with 1:57 left. Binder, though, answered with a 3 just 21 seconds later.
“North Bend played as good of defense on us as anybody had all year, obviously,” Auburn coach Jim Weeks said. “Cam scored 40 points in the district final and we had 30 as a team today. ... It was just a grinder out there.”
Peters followed Binder’s first 3 with a basket that gave the Tigers their final lead.
“We felt we were going to run our offense until we got a good matchup,” Baehr said. “We got a matchup we liked and we were able to score the ball.”
Auburn was 10 of 25 from the field (40 percent) while the Tigers were 11 of 33 (33.3 percent). North Bend hit just 5 of 12 free throws compared to 8 of 14 for the Bulldogs. The game was the lowest-scoring final in C-1 history.
Binder led the Bulldogs, 24-3, with 14 points while Lambert had seven.
Tanner Wietfeld led the Tigers, 25-4, with eight points while Jaxon Wietfeld added seven. Emanuel finished with six points and seven rebounds. Endorf had two assists.
“I’m proud of these guys and happy for the run they had,” Baehr said. “I couldn’t be more excited about what they’ve done.”
Box Score
North Bend 6 8 4 11 — 29
Auburn 12 4 4 10 — 30
Auburn — Cam Binder 5-12 2-3 14, Josh Lambert 2-5 3-4 7, Calvin Hughes 1-4 0-0 2, Brody Darnell 1-1 1-1 3, Dan Frary 1-3 1-2 3, Bret Baltensperger 0-0 1-2 1
North Bend — John Emanuel 3-10 0-0 6, Austin Endorf 0-3 0-0 0, Tanner Wietfeld 3-5 1-2 8, Jaxon Wietfeld 2-8 2-4 7, Ben Rolenc 2-3 0-0 4, Breckin Peters 1-4 0-2 2, Chase Ruzicka 0-0 2-4 2.