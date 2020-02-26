Bluejays defeat DCW in subdistrict play
Douglas County West

Ashland-Greenwood closed out the first and second halves on fire and beat Douglas County West 67-52 in a Subdistrict C1-4 boys basketball game Tuesday night at Waverly High School.

The game was even in the first and third quarters but A-G outscored the Falcons 39-19 in the second and fourth quarters to get the win.

Sophomore Cale Jacobsen scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Bluejays.

Junior Carson Roubicek led DCW with 18 points and Kyle Marick added 13. Roubicek and Zach Spanke pulled down seven rebounds apiece and Marick dished out three assists.

DC West ended its season with a 14-10 record.

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 67, DC WEST 56

DC West12 15 13 --56 
Ashland-Greenwood 14 16 14 23 --67 

DC West--Kyle Marick 13, Max Kirby 5, Carson Roubicek 18, Zach Spanke 5, Brennen Lopemann 8, Joe Graham 4, Brody Travis 3.

Ashland-Greenwood--Rece Kissinger 5, Cale Jacobsen 32, Gavin Bergsten 12, Justin Book 2, Jarrod Nafzinger 12, Bryce Kitrell 2, Aiden Lindley 2. 

