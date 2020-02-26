Bluejays defeat DCW in subdistrict play

Ashland-Greenwood closed out the first and second halves on fire and beat Douglas County West 67-52 in a Subdistrict C1-4 boys basketball game Tuesday night at Waverly High School.

The game was even in the first and third quarters but A-G outscored the Falcons 39-19 in the second and fourth quarters to get the win.

Sophomore Cale Jacobsen scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Bluejays.

Junior Carson Roubicek led DCW with 18 points and Kyle Marick added 13. Roubicek and Zach Spanke pulled down seven rebounds apiece and Marick dished out three assists.

DC West ended its season with a 14-10 record.

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD 67, DC WEST 56