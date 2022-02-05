Boggs' late lay-up lifts Bergan

A last second shot by Jarett Boggs got Bergan past Omaha Boys Town Friday night 57-55.
Boggs, who finished with 13 points, sliced straight to the basket through the heart of the Cowboys defense to give the Knights a 57-55 lead with two seconds left.
Bergan and Boys Town traded blows in the opening half, with the Knights going up 17-11 after one and the Cowboys taking a 31-28 lead into halftime.
An equally matched third frame kept Bergan trailing going into the final quarter.
Max Nosal started the fourth with back-to-back three’s, allowing him to finish with a game-high 17 points.
Sam Sleister also added eight points for the Knights.
Bergan (10-8) hosts Bishop Neumann Friday, Feb. 11 in the Knights final home game of the regular season.