Boggs' late lay-up lifts Bergan

A last second shot by Jarett Boggs got Bergan past Omaha Boys Town Friday night 57-55.

Boggs, who finished with 13 points, sliced straight to the basket through the heart of the Cowboys defense to give the Knights a 57-55 lead with two seconds left.

Bergan and Boys Town traded blows in the opening half, with the Knights going up 17-11 after one and the Cowboys taking a 31-28 lead into halftime.

An equally matched third frame kept Bergan trailing going into the final quarter.

Max Nosal started the fourth with back-to-back three’s, allowing him to finish with a game-high 17 points.

Sam Sleister also added eight points for the Knights.

Bergan (10-8) hosts Bishop Neumann Friday, Feb. 11 in the Knights final home game of the regular season.

