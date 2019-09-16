Lily Bojanski of Fremont Bergan placed 13th Monday during the Blair Invitational at River Wilds Golf Course.
Lincoln Christian won the tournament with a 378. The Lady Knights shot 487 and placed eighth out of 11 teams.
Bojanski led the Lady Knights with a 101. Tillie Fernau shot a 115 while Angelee Rump had a 128. Alyssa Frost shot 143. Jocelyn Kumm didn’t finish due to an illness.
“We played like Mondays typically feel: flat and unenergized,” Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. “A couple of girls had a few things going for a few holes, but couldn’t score or stay consistent. We had a lot of putts — like way too many. One girls had 41 and anything over 32 is upsetting so (we have) a long way to go on the short-game department.”
Murman was impressed with Fernau’s play.
“I’m very proud of the way Tillie is coming along,” he said. “She is my hardest worker at practice and her scores are showing that. She is quiet, but is a very diligent worker.”
Bergan plays Cedar Bluffs in a dual Tuesday at the Fremont Golf Club.