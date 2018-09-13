Lily Bojanski shot a 50 to lead Fremont Bergan during a dual Tuesday against Cedar Bluffs at Valley View Golf Course.
The Lady Knights shot a 221. The Wildcats didn't have enough competitors for a team score.
Anna Vobejda (55), Kinley Shallberg (57), Bailey DeGroff (59) and Karsyn Heller (71) also competed for the Lady Knights.
Jadyn Vacha of the Wildcats had the best score of the day with a 47. Megan Nielsen shot a 58 while Sam Dyas recorded a 76.
Alanna Heunniger and Angelee Rump of Bergan competed with Jonnie Mahrt, Kelci Martens and Bre Von Seggern of the Wildcats in the junior varsity division. No official scores were kept.