STANTON — Fremont Bergan captured second place on Friday at the Stanton Golf Invitational.

The Lady Knights finished with a 455 while West Point-Beemer won the team championship with a 409.

“We beat last year’s team score by five strokes so that’s a positive take away for the girls this year,” Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said.

“It was a weird day all the way around with the rain and the lightning. I’m proud of the way the girls hung around mentally. ... Everything is a warm-up for districts so we take some good and some bad and we move on.”

Three Bergan golfers cracked the top 10. Lily Bojanski was the runner-up with a 101. Anna Vobejda was fifth with a 104 while Kinley Shallberg was ninth with a 109.

Bailey DeGroff finished with a 141 and Karsyn Heller shot a 143.

The Lady Knights will compete at 9 Thursday morning in the Columbus Lakeview Invitational at Quail Run Golf Course.

