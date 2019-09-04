Lily Bojanski captured medalist honors to lead Fremont Bergan to a golf triangular win Tuesday at Whitetail Run.
Bojanski shot a 47 to help Bergan finish with a 231. Arlington recorded a 253 while the Fremont High junior varsity finished with a 255.
Jocelyn Kumm shot a 58 for the Lady Knights. Also competing for Bergan were: Tillie Fernau (62), Angelee Rump (64) and Alyssa Frost (76).
Sam Doughty paced the Eagles with a 53. Other scores for the Eagles were: Mackenzie O'Flaherty with a 74, Dianna Taylor with a 60 and Ema Horner with a 66.
Mirium Huss led the Tigers by shooting a 51. Jersey Springer (64), Emma Benson (66), Zoey Kallio (74) and Kess Martin (83) also competed.