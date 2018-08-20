BEEMER — Lily Bojanski led Fremont Bergan during the Lady Knights’ golf opener Friday at the West Point-Beemer Invitational.
Bojanski shot a 107 to to earn a 13th-place medal at the Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer. Her performance helped the Lady Knights finish fifth overall with a 476.
Fremont Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said the Lady Knights struggled in the early going.
“This first few holes were rough all the way around,” he said. “But that’s the start of the season nerves and jitters so I’m not worried about that.”
Bojanski shot a 59 on the front, but improved to a 48 on the back.
“I’m proud of Lily for fighting her way to a medal,” Murman said. “Her first nine was challenging, but she overcame her struggles and fought to the finish.”
Anna Vobejda shot a 109 (55-54) while Kinley Shallberg had a 116 (60-56). Karsyn Heller recorded a 144 (76-68) while Bailey DeGroff was at 148 (76-72).
“We were not very disciplined on the greens, but Indian Trails will challenge your putting,” Murman said. “Speed is a big issue and we couldn’t find it today. Each girl hit some great shots and they understand that they need to work on. Hopefully they understand why we start and end practice with putting.”
Papillion-La Vista won the team title with a 403. The host school was runner-up at 415 while Oakland-Craig was third at 427. Bennington finished fourth at 466.
Brook Diekemper of West Point-Beemer was the meet medalist with an 85. Paige Peters of Thurston County was the runner-up at 91 while Grace Gonka of Ralston/Mercy was third at 95.
Ashley Denton paced Oakland-Craig by shooting a 97 and finishing fifth. Teammate Selena Johnson was seventh with a 99. Megan Bousquet of O-C was 10th with a 103.
West Point-Beemer also had two other golfers medal. Maddie Erb was eighth with a 101 while Kailey Oswald was 15th at 108.
Bergam will compete at 3:45 Thursday afternoon in a triangular with Arlington and Bennington at Stone Creek Golf Course in Omaha.
West Point-Beemer Invite
Team Scores — Papillion-La Vista 403, West Point-Beemer 415, Oakland-Craig 427, Bennington 466, Fremont Bergan 476, Shelby-Rising City 484, Ralston/Omaha Mercy 506, Thurston County 538, Norfolk 543, LCC 557, West Point-Beemer JV 578.
Top 15 — 1. Brook Diekemper, WP-B, 85. 2. Paige Peters, Th, 91. 3. Grace Gonka, RM, 95. 4. Gabby Sinnett, PLV, 96. 5. Ashley Denton, O-C, 97. 6. Delaney Richardson, PLV, 98. 7. Selena Johnson, O-C, 99. 8. Maddie Erb, WP-B, 101. 9. Sage Esson, PLV, 102. 10. Megan Bousquet, O-C, 103. 11. Natalie Bentjen, Wayne, 104. 12. Clare Thompson, Benn, 104. 13. Lily Bojanski, FB, 107. 14. Emma Lamontage, PLV, 107, 15. Kailey Oswald, WP-B, 108.