WAYNE — Steady play helped Lily Bojanski of Fremont Bergan finish third Thursday at the Wayne Invitational.
Bojanski shot a 90 to finish five strokes behind medalist Abby Brodersen of Boone Central. Anna Kassmeier of Norfolk Catholic was the runner-up at 86.
“Bojanski had perhaps the most consistent ball-striking day I’ve seen from her,” Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. “That propelled her to a very well deserved third-place medal out of 72 golfers.”
Bojanski shot a 46 on the front and a 44 on the back nine.
“Tee to green she was really solid,” Murman said. “Her 50- to 150-yard shots were extremely solid. That flat stick was still sketchy, but she has been working on it and it will come. This was a good test for Lily and a great bounce-back round from our frustrating invite Tuesday (Arlington Invitational).”
The Lady Knights finished 10th in the team standings with a 493. Battle Creek won the title with a 385 while Norfolk Catholic was second at 389.
“All of the girls showed improvement today,” Murman said. “The scores may not be exactly what we wanted, but we stopped worrying about that and started focusing on executing shots, trying to develop consistency.”
Angelee Rump shot a 124 for the Lady Knights. Tillie Fernau (139), Jocelyn Kumm (140) and Alyssa Frost (155) also competed.
Bergan competes Saturday in the Centennial Conference Meet at Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln.
“Fortunately, there is really only one big meet and that is districts,” Murman said. “None of these other tournaments can punch the ticket (to state) so the girls are using every shot and every hole as practice. We get in our own way mentally. Too many of our shots are lost between the ears. Golf if very challenging mentally, but we are learning every single day.”
Wayne Invitational
Team Standings — Battle Creek 385, Norfolk Catholic 389, Hartington Cedar Catholic 414, Columbus Scotus 415, Boone Central 436, LCC 348, Pierce 439, Columbus Lakeview 452, Schuyler 483, Fremont Bergan 493, Wayne 501, Norfolk 558, O’Neill 568, South Sioux City 607, Elkhorn Valley 626.
Top 15 Individuals — 1. Abby Broderson, BC, 85. 2. Anna Kassmeier, NC, 86. 3. Lily Bojanski, FB, 90. 4. Sidney Erickson, Pierce, 92. 5. Megan Lutt, BC, 92. 6. Kylee McLean, BC, 93. 7. Hanna Neesen, NC, 94. 8. Jadyn Kinkaid, LCC, 97. 9. Makenzie Enderlin, CS, 97. 10. Maizie Christensen, HCC, 97. 11. Becca Albrecht, Pierce, 98. 12. Emma Wilkinson, BC, 99. 13. Hallie Noecker, HCC, 99. 14. Carly Thramer, NC, 99. 15. Joslyn Hrabanek, BC, 101.