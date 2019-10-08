OAKLAND — Lily Bojanski is returning to the state golf tournament.
The Fremont Bergan senior, who tied for 14th in the Class C tournament last fall, qualified for a return trip Tuesday during the C-2 district meet at the Oakland Golf Club.
Bojanski shot a 103 to finish in eighth individually. Her performance helped Bergan place sixth in the team standings with a 483.
“Today was a battle on the golf course with the wind, fast greens and the fact that it was a district golf tournament,” Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. “It’s a stressful round because everything comes down to your score today, the rest of the season does not matter.”
Being in big meets before helped Bojanski, Murman said.
“None of the girls had their best stuff today, but Bojanski showed her experience and determination and battled enough to place eighth and qualify for state for the third-consecutive year.”
Jocelyn Kumm of the Lady Knights came close to joining Bojanski. She shot a 105 to place 11th.
“Jocelyn put together a heck of a round only to miss qualifying by one stroke,” Murman said. “That one is going to sting for a while for Jocelyn and myself. She has worked so hard to get her game where it is right now and I’m so proud of her.”
Tillie Fernau shot a 134 for Bergan while teammates Angelee Rump (141) and Alyssa Frost (197) also competed.
“The whole team should be proud of themselves for their fight this season,” Murman said. “Sometimes the golf ball takes bad bounces, but such is life. It is a great group of girls who are a ton of fun to coach. I’m looking forward to getting back to North Platte (the site of the Class C tournament) with Lily and seeing what we can do down there.”
Columbus Scotus won the team championship with a 402 while West Point-Beemer was second with a 410. Oakland-Craig was third at 449.
Brook Diekemper of the Cadets was the meet medalist with an 81. Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central was the runner-up with an 87 and Shelbie Woerman of WP-B tied MaKenzie Enderlin of Scotus for third with a 91.
Edie Anderson paced Oakland-Craig by shooting a 92 and finishing fifth. Megan Bousquet tied for 15th with a 111. Jennifer Karge (123), Emily Carmichael (123) and Selena Johnson (127) also competed for O-C.
Megan Nielsen of Cedar Bluffs finished 12th with a 106. Arlington’s top finisher was Samantha Doughty. She shot a 119 to place 20th. Other scores for the Eagles included: Ema Horner (139), Mackenzie O’Flaherty (132) and Charlie Hendry (135).
The state tournament is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Lake Maloney Golf Club in North Platte.
C-2 District Meet
Team Scores — Columbus Scotus 402, West Point-Beemer 410, Oakland-Craig 449, Fullerton 462, Boone Central 475, Fremont Bergan 483, Omaha Roncalli 519, Arlington 525, Concordia 543, Clarkson-Leigh 626, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 947.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Brook Diekemper, WP-B, 81. 2. Abbigail Brodersen, BC, 87. 3. Shelbie Woerman, WP-B, 91. 3. MaKenzie Enderlin, Scotus, 91. 5. Edie Anderson, O-C, 92. 6. Dana Dubas, F, 101. 7. Jaycee Ternus, Scotus, 102. 8. Lily Bojanski, FB, 103. 8. Jaelyn Podolak, Scotus, 103. 10. Kailey Johnson, WP-B, 104.