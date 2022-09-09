 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bojanski reaches milestone in sweep

FRE_110521_Bergan VB_p4.jpg

Bergan's Summer Bojanski digs out a serve from Cambridge during the Knights opening round sweep of the Trojans in the Class D-1 state touranment Thursday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Bergan's Summer Bojanski hit a career milestone Thursday night in the Knights 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-22) sweep of Homer. 

"As a team we played inconsistent, but fought through some serving and attacking errors to control each set at the end," said Bergan coach Sue Wewel. 

The junior dugout out her 1000th ball during the win, joining a select group of Bergan volleyball players, and finished the night with 16 digs to her name.

She currently leads the team with 87 after putting up a team-leading 579 as a sophomore and 341 as a freshman. 

Bojanski wasn't just a defensive threat Thursday, leading Bergan with five aces from the service line. 

Kaitlyn Mlnarik paced the Bergan offense with a dozen kills and a pair of blocks. 

Paige Frickenstein added 11 kills and two blocks while Carlee Hapke chipped in five kills. 

Rebecca Baker dished out 29 assists along with putting down a trio of kills of here own. 

Bergan (8-1) host its home invite Saturday.

