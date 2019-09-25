Fremont Bergan didn’t have one of its better days Tuesday during the Arlington Invitational at the Fremont Golf Club.
Blair won the tournament with a 416. Bennington was second with 455. The Fremont High School junior varsity was fourth with 480 while the Lady Knights shot a 522 to place sixth.
“It was a tough day,” Bergan coach Jeremy Murman said. “It was one of those days where you wish you could go back to bed, wake up and try it all over again. We were not mentally in it.”
Senior Lily Bojanski was a bright spot for the Lady Knights. She joined Edie Anderson of Oakland-Craig in shooting a 104 and finished fourth.
“Lily pulled it together enough to place well, but that comes from experience,” Murman said. “The other girls hopefully learned a lesson today. It’s not always rainbows and butterflies, sometimes you have to put your nose down and find a way to battle.”
Maggie Norris led Fremont by shooting a 113 and placing 11th. Kloey Dau was 15th with a 116. Emma Benson (120), Miriam Huss (131) and Zoey Kallio (139) also competed for FHS.
Angelee Rump shot a 134 for Bergan. Tillie Fernau (138), Jocelyn Kumm (156) and Alyssa Frost (167) also played.
Megan Nielsen of Cedar Bluffs shot a 105 to tie for fifth with Lupe Najera of Bennington.
Arlington finished fifth in the team standings with a 528. Samantha Doughty led the Eagles with a 127. Dianna Taylor shot a 128 and Ema Horner had a 136. Mackenzie O’Flaherty finished with a 137 while Charlie Hendry recorded a 148.
Murman believes the Lady Knights can bounce back as the season reaches its stretch run.
“Golf is hard and we found that out,” he said. “Fortunately, we have tournaments left to continue to improve, but that starts in practice. We have a lot to work on.”
Bergan will compete at 9 Thursday morning in the Wayne Invitational before heading Saturday to the Hidden Valley Golf Course in Lincoln for the Centennial Conference Meet.
Arlington Invitational
Team Scores — Blair 416, Bennington 455, Oakland-Craig 456, Fremont High JV 480, Arlington 528, Fremont Bergan 532, Elkhorn High JV 540.
Top Individuals — 1. Rachel Parks, B, 94. 2. Anna Moore, B, 102. 3. Edie Anderson, O-C, 104, 4. Lily Bojanski, FB, 104. 5. Megan Nielsen, Cedar Bluffs, 105. 5. Lupe Najera, Benn., 105, 7. Kailey Johnson, WP-B, 106. 8. Kaia Stewart, B, 108. 9. Sidney Jacobs, Benn., 110. 10. Neenah Lindner, B, 112. 11. Maggie Norris, FHS JV, 113. 12. Megan Bousquet, O-C, 115. 13. Emily Huff, Elkhorn JV, 116. 14. Mazzi Melson, Benn., 116. 15. Kloey Dau, FHS JV, 116.