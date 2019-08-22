Fremont Bergan girls golf coach Jeremy Murman is happy with the work his team has done in the preseason.
The Lady Knights open their season at 9 Friday morning in the West Point-Beemer Invitational at Indian Trails Country Club in Beemer.
"I'm pleased with the progress we have made," he said. "It is hard to get ready in a week-and-a-half, but they have been focused and really have shown a desire to improve, rather than just going through the motions. I think one of our strengths is effort and determination. We get together and they push each other. It's hard to coach teamwork in a sport that is so individualized, it has to come from student leaders and Lily Bojanski is just that."
Bojanski had a solid junior season that was capped by a 14th-place finish at the Class C state tournament.
"Lily is in her fourth year and she brings a great golf game," Murman said. "She has great insight and great leadership abilities. She does a great job helping the other four girls and I expect nothing less than the best from her."
Bojanski and junior Angelee Rump are returning letter winners. Jocelyn Kumm, Tillie Fernau and Alyssa Frost are newcomers to the squad.
"We are looking for a lot of individual growth as our team is very young," Murman said. "Jocelyn is a freshman who I think will be able to compete at a high level. She just needs to get some of the season under her belt."
Murman also likes what he sees out of the other three golfers.
"Tillie and Alyssa are relatively new to the game so they have great potential for growth," he said. "They are eager to learn. Angelee has put in great work over the summer. Our goal is to be competitive as a team in each meet and ultimately give ourselves an opportunity to get back to the state tournament as a team."
Murman said Rump was just one of the golfers who put in work during the summer via lessons and competing in tournaments.
"I'm not sure I would ever be 100 percent satisfied with the amount of golf played, but I am pleased with the effort most girls made to improve," he said. "Golf is a very difficult game and the more practice the better. A person never arrives, they can only keep improving."
The West Point-Beemer meet is one of two competitions for the Lady Knights in August. They will host Bennington and Arlington in a triangular at the Fremont Golf Club on Aug. 29.
"Indian Trails is a difficult golf course," Murman said. "This meet will certainly be a great test of our short game. I don't try to put too much into meet expectations. This (opener) is more of an opportunity to get our feet wet, get some experience and see what we need to dig into."