The Fremont High School Bowling Club made it a clean sweep on Sunday at the Hollywood Bowl in Lincoln.
The Fremont varsity and junior varsity boys and girls teams captured first place in their respective divisions.
All three of the JV girls placed on the all-tournament team. Lexi Montoya had a high series of 401. Kayleigh McKenzie recorded high games of 164 and 158 with a series of 438. Hannah Bowling had a high game of 172 and a series of 438.
The JV boys placed all five bowlers on the all-tournament second team. Logan Kunzweiler led the way with games of 219, 212 and 176 for a 607 series. Nathan Wusk was second on the all-tournament team with games of 203 and 202 and a series of 566.
Steven Bowling Jr. had games of 208 and 108 with a 545 series. Alex Riessen recorded a 190 game and a 523 series while Adam Bergeron bowled a 188 game and a 461 series.
Hailey Sickels paced the varsity girls by placing first on the all-tournament first team with games of 222 and 179 and a series of 560.
Katie Hill was third on the all-tournament first team with a 206 game and a 513 series. Hayleigh Johnson was fourth on the all-tournament second team with a 477 series.
Camden McKenzie led the Fremont varsity boys by placing placing second on the all-tournament first team with games of 258 and 236 with a series of 686. Teammate Cole Macaluso had games of 240, 204 and 214 for a 658 series and placed third on the all-tournament first team.
Garrett Hill had games of 209 and 226 with a 601 series. He placed third on the all-tourney second team. Chris Emmons had games of 219 and 200 while Nate Stinemates had games of 219 and 211.
The Middle School squads bowled Saturday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.
Andrew Wusk of the Tigers had a high game of 193 and placed fifth on the all-tournament second team for his division. Kailynn Valentine was first on the all-tourney second team a high series of 381 for her division.
The Fremont Gold placed eighth while Fremont White was 10th.