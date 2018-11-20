The Fremont Bowling Club enjoyed a successful weekend of competition.
On Sunday, the Fremont boys and girls captured first place in the Nebraska High School Bowling Federation A-1 district meet at Maplewood Lanes in Omaha.
Hailey Sickels of Fremont was named the all-tournament squad’s team captain. Teammates Katie Hill, Hannah Bates, Hannah Bowling and Mary Lewis also bowled well.
The Fremont boys went undefeated during the entire tournament and also captured first place.
Cole Macaluso was named the captain of the all-tournament team. Nate Stinemates also made the all-tournament squad.
Also competing for Fremont were Cooper Phillips, Garrett Hill, Chris Emmons and Camden McKenzie.
The state qualifier and finals for the Nebraska High School Bowling Federation is scheduled for Dec. 8-9 at Sun Valley Lanes and Hollywood Bowl in Lincoln.
The Fremont junior varsity teams were also in action at the Millard Invitational.
Bowling was third on the girls’ all-tournament team with a 437 series. Logan Kanzeler was second on the boys’ all-tournament squad with a 609 series.