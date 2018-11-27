OMAHA — The Fremont Bowling Club competed Saturday in the Titan Invitational at Mockingbird Lanes.
The Fremont Boys Varsity Black squad took second place.
Nate Stinemates led the for the Black. He bowled his first-ever tournament 300 and added games of 191 and 246 for a series of 737. For his efforts, Stinemates earned the captain position on the all-tournament first team.
Also earning a spot on the first team was Cole Macaluso. He bowled games of 208, 269 and 220 for a series of 697.
Chris Emmons and Cooper Phillips earned berths on the all-tournament second team.
Emmons bowled a 201, 244 and 233 for a series total of 678. Phillips bowled a 229, 222 and a 235 for a 686 series. Teammate Camden McKenzie had a 224 with a 608 series.
Fremont defeated Grand Island and Millard West in Bakers, but then lost to Columbus in the finals.
In the girls’ division, the Fremont varsity captured fifth place.
Fremont lost two of the three Baker matches, but did win the last set of Baker’s against Omaha Burke.
Hailey Sickels set the pace for the girls. She bowled a 246, 194 and 192 for a series of 622. Sickels captured a spot on the all-tournament first team.
Sickels’ teammate Hannah Bates had a 180 game during the competition.
The Fremont Boys Varsity Gold team also competed at Mockingbird. Garrett Hill led the Gold with games of 232 and 248. Sean Huckaby added a 213.
The Gold won two out of three Baker matches and showed steady improvement throughout the event, club officials said.