Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fremont Bowling Club's Varsity Black boys squad finished second recently at Westbrook Lanes in Columbus.

Nate Stinemates had games of 258, 217 and 236 for a 711 series. He was named captain of the all-tournament team. Cooper Phillips had games of 227 and 277 and also made the all-tournament squad.

Chris Emmons had a 209 while Camden McKenzie recorded games of 215 and 230. Cole Macaluso bowled a 214 and a 223.

Varsity Black placed first after the first Baker's match, but finished second. Seven out of the nine Baker matches were better than 200 games. 

Sean Huckaby had a high score of 209 for the Varsity Gold. Teammate Garrett Hill recorded a 201. 

The Fremont Varsity girls finished in fourth place. Hailey Sickels recorded a high game of 227. 

The Fremont JV girls also placed fourth. Hannah Bowling had a 197 while Kayleigh McKenzie had a 185 with a 456 series. McKenzie also earned all-tournament honors. 

The Fremont JV boys team finished eighth. Steven Bowling Jr. led the way with a 192. 

The club will host a tournament Jan. 5-6 at 30 Bow. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Load comments