The Fremont Bowling Club's Varsity Black boys squad finished second recently at Westbrook Lanes in Columbus.
Nate Stinemates had games of 258, 217 and 236 for a 711 series. He was named captain of the all-tournament team. Cooper Phillips had games of 227 and 277 and also made the all-tournament squad.
Chris Emmons had a 209 while Camden McKenzie recorded games of 215 and 230. Cole Macaluso bowled a 214 and a 223.
Varsity Black placed first after the first Baker's match, but finished second. Seven out of the nine Baker matches were better than 200 games.
Sean Huckaby had a high score of 209 for the Varsity Gold. Teammate Garrett Hill recorded a 201.
The Fremont Varsity girls finished in fourth place. Hailey Sickels recorded a high game of 227.
The Fremont JV girls also placed fourth. Hannah Bowling had a 197 while Kayleigh McKenzie had a 185 with a 456 series. McKenzie also earned all-tournament honors.
The Fremont JV boys team finished eighth. Steven Bowling Jr. led the way with a 192.
The club will host a tournament Jan. 5-6 at 30 Bow.