Haylee Bates wins national bowling tournament

Fremont High School bowler Haylee Bates is a national champion.

Bates, who will be entering her junior year at FHS, recently placed first in the U18 Girls Division at the 2022 Survivor Tournament in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The competition featured 129 bowlers from across the country.

Bates had a five-game total score of 1,155, averaging 231 per game.

Bates recorded her best performance in the first game, missing a perfect 300 game by just one pin. She rolled a 186 in the second game and a 259 in the third game. Bates finished up the competition by rolling a 173 and 238 in the fourth and fifth games, respectively.

Aleesha Oden of Council Bluffs, Iowa, placed second in the tournament with a total score of 1,140.

Bates’ FHS teammate, Karina Capron, also competed in the 2022 Survivor Tournament.

Capron, who also will be a junior this year, finished in 27th place with a total score of 1,023, averaging 204.6 per game. Capron bowled scores of 204, 243, 193, 214 and 169.

Both Bates and Capron had successful sophomore bowling seasons for FHS. They both advanced to the individual semifinals at the Class A 2022 NSAA State Bowling Tournament in February.

The Tigers finished third in the team tournament.