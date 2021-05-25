Boys state golf preview: A look at the team races and players to watch

Outlook: Gretna and Lincoln Pius X may be the two deepest teams in Class A. Any one of the Thunderbolts’ five golfers can shoot low. Pius X won the Capital City and Norfolk invites — two of the biggest tourneys in Class A — late in the season, but neither field included Gretna, which rolled to the Metro championship. The Dragons, led by Christopher Atkinson and Colton Stock, had four golfers shoot 75 or better at the Meadowlark Hills district. And for the first time since 2017, someone not named Luke Kluver will win the individual crown.