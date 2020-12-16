 Skip to main content
Bracker signs with UNK cross country
  • Updated
Fremont senior Shelby Bracker (front row, center) poses for a photo after signing her letter of intent to run for the Nebraska-Kearney cross county and track and field programs. Also pictured in the fron row are her parents Stacy Brack (left) and Troy Bracker (right). In the back row from left to right are Fremont Middle School Track coach David LaDay, Fremont High School girls cross country coach Jake Smrcina and Fremont High School girls track coach TJ Roffers.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont senior Shelby Bracker signed her letter of intent Wednesday to continue her running career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

“I choose UNK because it was the right fit,” Bracker said. “I went there and really enjoyed it. It seemed like the right place to go.”

Bracker was one of Fremont’s top runner this season, helping the Lady Tigers to a conference and district championship as well as a Class A state runner-up finish.

She was the highest placing runner for Fremont at state, finishing eighth in a time of 19:10.22, the highest placement of her career.

Going to state with the team was one of the highlights of Bracker’s high school career, the senior said.

“Just having all the girls there supporting us and pushing to get better,” Bracker said. “Mainly the team and how much we got along and enjoy the time together.”

Bracker also looked at fellow Division II school Augustana as well as NAIA schools Friends University, Mount Marty and Concordia.

As a Loper, Bracker will run for the cross country team and be a member of the schools track and field program.

