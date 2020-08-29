Bracker, Wagner take top spots at COVID Conference's first meet

The Fremont cross country teams backed up their preseason No. 1 rankings with dominant wins Saturday at the first COVID Conference meet of the year at Walnut Creek.
Both squads came away with the individual winners.
Shelby Bracker paced the girls field with a 20:26.5 to win the meet by 15 seconds over teammate Mari Dahl, who took second in a time of 20:41.29.
Emily Nau and Lucy Dillon finished back-to-back in fourth and fifth place as Fremont claimed four of the top five spots. Nau logged a 20:56.97 while Dillon crossed the finish line at 21:07.04.
Mara Hemmer wasn’t far off, finishing seventh in 21:16.58.
Avry LaFavor rounded out the team score with a 12th place finish in a time of 21:40.11.
Mia Wagner secured a 14th place finish, seven ticks behind LaFavor at 21:47.42.
On the boys side, senior Owen Wager led the Tigers with a sub-17 start to the season, clocking in at 16:57.23. Teammate Carter Waters was hot on his heels, claiming second three seconds later, 17:00.38.
Nolan Miller came through in fifth with a time of 17:06.73. Zac McGeorge and Braden Taylor finished back-to-back in eight and ninth place respectively. McGeorge notached a 17:09.96 5K while Taylor finished two seconds later, 17:11.12.
Tyson Baker finished off the team scoring with an 11th place placement in 17:34.18.
Additionally, Francisco Garcia Jr. took 16th, Domingo Perez 19th, Tristan Thurlow 27th and Aaron Ladd 35th.
