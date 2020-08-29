Bracker, Wagner take top spots at COVID Conference's first meet

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Fremont cross country teams backed up their preseason No. 1 rankings with dominant wins Saturday at the first COVID Conference meet of the year at Walnut Creek.

Both squads came away with the individual winners.

Shelby Bracker paced the girls field with a 20:26.5 to win the meet by 15 seconds over teammate Mari Dahl, who took second in a time of 20:41.29.

Emily Nau and Lucy Dillon finished back-to-back in fourth and fifth place as Fremont claimed four of the top five spots. Nau logged a 20:56.97 while Dillon crossed the finish line at 21:07.04.

Mara Hemmer wasn’t far off, finishing seventh in 21:16.58.

Avry LaFavor rounded out the team score with a 12th place finish in a time of 21:40.11.

Mia Wagner secured a 14th place finish, seven ticks behind LaFavor at 21:47.42.

On the boys side, senior Owen Wager led the Tigers with a sub-17 start to the season, clocking in at 16:57.23. Teammate Carter Waters was hot on his heels, claiming second three seconds later, 17:00.38.