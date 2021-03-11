Brady Timm sends Yutan to C-2 title game with last second shot

LINCOLN - Yutan’s Brady Timm had one minute and two seconds to think about the final shot of Thursday’s Class C-2 semifinals match-up with BRLD.
Chieftains head coach Jesse Gardner called a timeout to give some simple instructions with the scored knotted at 47-47 and a place in the state championship game hanging in the balance.
“Get the ball to Brady Timm and get out of the way,” Gardner said.
As the seconds poured off the clock, the seniors mind wandered to the moments leading to this point in his penultimate game in a Yutan uniform.
“I have been watching Yutan basketball and wanting to go to state and play in this thing since as long as I can remember and in that thirty seconds I thought about that,” Timm said. “All the times I had thought about it, all the times I had wanted to be in this position. Nobody is taking this shot from me.”
Three dribbles got Timm to the free throw.
A pump fake sent BRLD’s Lucas Vogt sailing past.
Timm took a half second to gather his bearing before lofting an elbow jumper.
“I’ve been practicing that shot since I was three years old and that’s all I’ve wanted to do is make a shot here on this big stage,” Timm said.
The senior’s eyes never left the shot as he backpedaled towards half court, watching the perfect swish give the Chieftains a 49-47 lead.
“It was my turn and this team’s turn to prove that we can be the best,” Timm said.
The Wolverines were awarded 2.2 seconds to work with after Yutan captured the lead, but never got a shot off, cementing the Chieftains return to the tournament finale.
“It’s the most amazing feeling,” Timm said. “My sophomore year, to make it to the state championship we beat Ponca, who was the two-time defending champion and now we beat the two-time champion BRLD.”
Timm scored the final six points for Yutan as the Chieftains knocked off the Wolverines to reach the program’s fourth state championship game.
“Super proud of the kids for not quitting and fighting and battling back and believing that they could do it and believing that it was going happen,” Gardner said.
The opening quarter belonged to Yutan’s Isaiah Daniell. The junior, who finished with 13 points, converted on all four of his shots to get the Chieftains out to a 19-11 lead, accounting for 10 points in the period.
The second quarter featured shades of Yutan’s 2019 state championship game with the Wolverines.
BRLD’s 6’5”center Dylan Beutler powered the Wolverines back in front, scoring 10 points as the No. 6 seed erased Yutan’s eight point advantage, eventually taking a 29-26 lead into the locker room after Timm’s 3-pointer at the buzzer clanked off harmlessly.
“We wanted to not let him get comfortable shooting three’s and we wanted to make him put in on the floor and then he kind of killed us getting to the rim,” Gardner said. So, we just put (Gavin) Kube on him and said don’t let him shoot a three and be physical with him.”
Yutan held Beutler to just two points in the second half as the BRLD senior finished the night with a 12 point, 13 rebound double-double.
BRLD blitzed Yutan out of the gates in the second half, scoring the first five points of the frame.
The Wolverines led by as many as nine in the frame before Yutan started to whittle down the deficit.
“You’re not going to make up all that ground in one possession,” Gardner said on his message to the group in the third quarter. “You don’t have to force it right now, just keep chipping away. Keep believing you are going to get it done, it’s going to happen.”
Daniell sent Yutan into the final eight minutes of action with a bucket in the paint to trim the BRLD lead down to five, 43-38.
Yutan got within two at 45-43 before BRLD came up with a blocked 3-pointer, which the Wolverines parlayed into their final points of the night midway through the fourth quarter.
Timm scored the final six points for Yutan, finishing with 18 to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.
Yutan will meet No. 1 seed Grand Island Central Catholic in the Class C-2 championship game at 8:45 p.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Crusaders are coming off a convincing 64-40 win over No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic in the semifinals.
GICC is led by a pair of big man brothers Gil and Dei Jengmer, who combined for 35 points in the semifinals.
Dei, a senior listed at 6’9”, is averaging 10.4 points per game and 5.8 rebounds. Gil, a 6’8” junior is averaging 6.9 ppg and 4 rpg.