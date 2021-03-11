Brady Timm sends Yutan to C-2 title game with last second shot

BRLD’s 6’5”center Dylan Beutler powered the Wolverines back in front, scoring 10 points as the No. 6 seed erased Yutan’s eight point advantage, eventually taking a 29-26 lead into the locker room after Timm’s 3-pointer at the buzzer clanked off harmlessly.

“We wanted to not let him get comfortable shooting three’s and we wanted to make him put in on the floor and then he kind of killed us getting to the rim,” Gardner said. So, we just put (Gavin) Kube on him and said don’t let him shoot a three and be physical with him.”

Yutan held Beutler to just two points in the second half as the BRLD senior finished the night with a 12 point, 13 rebound double-double.

BRLD blitzed Yutan out of the gates in the second half, scoring the first five points of the frame.

The Wolverines led by as many as nine in the frame before Yutan started to whittle down the deficit.

“You’re not going to make up all that ground in one possession,” Gardner said on his message to the group in the third quarter. “You don’t have to force it right now, just keep chipping away. Keep believing you are going to get it done, it’s going to happen.”