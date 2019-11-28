ARLINGTON -- Arlington girls basketball coach Luke Brenn smiles when he hears the question from rival coaches or fans.
"One thing about this group in these last three years is that they don't quit," Brenn said. "They go hard the whole time. People from other towns will ask me how we get them to play so hard. We just stress positive attitude and good effort. If they don't do those two things, we're probably not going to be very successful and they probably won't play very much. That is kind of what has been driving us the last few years."
The Eagles' hard work and strong mental approach helped them to a 15-9 record last winter. Seven players return from that team.
"I really like the nucleus that we return," Brenn said.
Sarah Theiler, a 5-foot-10 senior, and Kylee Bruning, a 5-7 junior, started every game for the Eagles last season. Theiler averaged 5.7 points and 3 rebounds per game while Bruning contributed 5.9 points and 2 rebounds per game.
Jaidyn Spoon, a 5-11 senior center, was a starter early in the season before missing several games due to an ankle injury. She averaged 6.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Kailynn Gubbels, a 5-10 sophomore, also started and averaged 3.7 points and 2 rebounds per contest.
"I'm really excited about them," Brenn said. "Kate Miller (a 5-9 sophomore) came off the bench and also played well for us."
Claire Allen, a 5-9 junior, and Hailey Brenn, a 6-0 sophomore, also lettered last year.
"I think all of the girls have improved in their own ways," Brenn said. "Sarah and Jaidyn have kind of been the leaders. Both are now seniors and I'm seeing them doing more of the vocal part of like they did in softball and that helps tremother. Kylee is a junior and was our catcher in softball and She is a point guard for us and as Bobby Knight (former Indiana and Texas Tech coach) would say, she is our floor general. She helps get everybody organized out there. Those three have really stepped up."
Additional help could come from a pair of freshmen -- Keelianne Green and Cadie Robinson, both 5-9.
Brenn said the team unity is strong.
"Our chemistry is good," he said. "They all get along and they include everyone in everything that we do. Our motto is one team, one heartbeat. We like that and we hope that will carry us through."
Brenn said the Eagles can look for scoring from a variety of options.
"As the season goes on, I think that will take care of itself," he said. "I think early on, teams can't key on one person. Everyone is going to have their moments."
Some of that offense might be generated from the Eagles' defense.
"The last couple of years our trademark has been to press and mix up into zone and man," Brenn said. "The girls we have are long and we can get steals with them. We'll continue to do that. I know when we decide to play man, we can do a pretty good job with it, but we'll try to extend the floor and press a bit to try and create some turnovers and things for us offensively."
The Eagles open their season Thursday night at West Point-Beemer. They host Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday.