Bring the gym to the big screen: Striv helps bring the game to fans who can't attend in person

Coming off helping broadcast some of the state football games, Siebert knew the opening week of basketball was going to be a big one.

“The fall gave us a good idea of what we’d have, but you had outdoor events and volleyball, but I don’t think we anticipated what basketball was going to look like until it happened,” Siebert said.

Still, it was eye opening how many tuned in on the first night of high school hoops.

“We told all of our providers, hey be ready, this is coming and I don’t think they understood how passionate these fans were in these communities ...and how many people care about high school events,” Siebert said.

One of those new additions to the Striv roster was Archbishop Bergan, which started streaming its games in the fall with volleyball and football.

“There were some growing pains to getting it started and developed and figuring out a routine to get this to run because there are a lot of steps,” said Jake Herre, a volunteer manager of the crew.

Part of building the routine was bringing in commentators to go along with the video streams.