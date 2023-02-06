The Fremont swim team put the finishing touches on its regular season Saturday at the Elkhorn ‘Fete Fling’ Invite with the girls team earning a fourth place finish in the team standings while the boys notched a fifth place finish.

Madelyn Buck highlighted the girls efforts, grabbing three automatic qualifier times.

She started her day as a member of the 200-yard medley relay squad alongside Jane Busboom, Kami Spilinek and kiera Spilinek, which took fourth with a time of 1:57.06.

She followed it up with a third place finish in the 50-yard freestyle 24.91 and a runner-up finish in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.60, both automatic cut times. Busboom also secured an automatic cut time in the 50-yard freestyle, clocking in at 25.3 for fourth place.

Fremont got a big boost in the team standings in the 100-yard freestyle as Ryleigh Schroeter, Lizzie Meyer and Busboom finished 1-2-4. Schroeter took the top spot with a time of 54.9.

Schroeter also earned a third place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a season-best 1:01.21.

Fremont finished runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle—Meyer, Busboom, Kiera Spilinek and Buck—with a time of 1:43.35 and third in the 400-yard freestyle—Buck, Alexis Rasmussen, Meyer and Schroeter—in a time of 3:47.29.

Buck swam the opening leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay in 55.31, an automatic cut time in the 100-yard freestyle.

On the boys side, John Monson led the Tigers as the highest placer, coming in fourth in the 200-yard intermediate with a time of 2:04.56.

Fremont’s 200-yard relay team of Monson, Cade Arnett, Gabe Christ and Connor Christ secured a fifth place finish in 1:35.55.

The 200-yard medley relay team—Landon Lamson, Connor Christ, Jacob Hanson and Arnett—took sixth while the 400-yard freestyle relay team—Monsoon, Micah Moore, Hanson and Gabe Christ—took seventh.

Connor Christ earned an individual fifth place finish in the in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:01.54.

Fremont will start its postseason journey Friday as the Heartland Athletic Conference meet rolls into the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.

Swimming begins at 11 a.m. Friday with the girls preliminary races followed by the boys preliminary races at 4:30 p.m.