LINCOLN — Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family utilized a balanced scoring attack Saturday to spoil Fremont Bergan’s hopes of a Class D-1 state championship.
The Bulldogs, led by Jacob Sjuts with 15 points, had four players score in double figures on their way to downing the Knights 61-46 in the state final at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I think I’ve said all weekend that this group is special,” H/LHF coach Joe Hesse said. “Everybody in Class D-1 has a stud, they have a stud, maybe a couple studs or three. We’ve got a bunch of studs. We have a bunch of really good basketball players. A bunch of guys that can get it done.”
Bergan trailed 38-33 with about 3 minutes left in the third quarter. Senior Dre Vance, who led the Knights with 18 points, connected on back-to-back 3s to put Bergan up 39-38 with 2:04 left.
The momentum for the Knights, however, was short-lived as Sjuts drained a 3 that started an 11-0 run by the Bulldogs. The Sjuts trey and two free throws by Turner Beller gave H/LHF a 43-39 advantage entering the final quarter.
“Every time we made a run, they had an answer for it,” Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik said. “They hit a couple of key 3s. Credit them, they hit big shots when they had opportunities.”
Sjuts then opened the fourth period with a 3 from the corner that bounced on the rim several times before falling through the net to stretch the lead to seven.
“That’s probably the one that really hurt us,” Mlnarik said.
Tyer Sjuts capped the Bulldogs’ run with another trey to make it 49-39 with 6:28 left. Bergan got as close at 49-42 on a Tyten Vance 3 off a Dre Vance assist with 4:24 remaining, but H/LHF hit 12 of 14 free throws down the stretch to protect the lead.
The Knights defeated the Bulldogs 56-54 in the subdistrict final last month in David City, but Mlnarik said prior to state that he thought the Bulldogs were the favorites on their side of the bracket to advance to the title game.
“They are long and they are big,” he said. “It is hard to rebound consistently against those guys and they make it hard on you with their 1-3-1 zone. We did a better job on the glass in the second half.”
Bergan jumped to a 9-2 lead in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs scored seven straight to tie it. Jacob Sjuts ended the period with a 25-foot 3 that put H/LHF up 14-13 entering the second quarter.
The Bulldogs led by as many as five points in the second period, but Dylan Gartner’s basket off a Dre Vance assist narrowed the gap to 24-23 with 1:10 left. Two free throws by Jason Sjuts closed the half and gave H/LHF a 26-23 advantage at the break.
Hesse said a key for the Bulldogs was their defensive effort on Bergan standout Grant Frickenstein. The 6-foot-3 senior scored 31 points in an opening-round win over Fullerton and 24 in a semifinal victory over Elm Creek. H/LHF used a gimmick defense on him at times Saturday with Bret Hanis as the chaser. He finished with 13 points.
“In the second half, we switched to a box-and-one on him,” he said. “We thought if we could take him or Dre Vance away, they would struggle a little bit. We wanted to make some other guys hit some shots and it worked out for us.”
Bergan hit 16 of 49 shots from the field (32.7 percent) while the Bulldogs were 18 of 39 (46.2 percent).
Ethan Hanzel had 13 points for H/LHF,, 23-6. Beller added 11 points and six rebounds while Hanis had 10 points and five assists.
Dre Vance had seven assists and Riley Lindberg had 14 rebounds, for the Knights, who finish at 19-9.
“I’m proud of our group,” Mlnarik said. “I’m going to miss our guys — we lose a lot of seniors — but we have a lot of young players that learned quite a bit from them. They were great leaders.”
It is the third time in school history that the Knights finished second. They were the runner-up in Class C-2 in 2010 and 2011. Bergan also has four state titles and two third-place state finishes.
Box Score
HLHF 14 12 17 18 — 61
Bergan 13 10 16 7 — 46
H/LHF — Bret Hanis 1-2 7-8 10, Turner Beller 4-11 3-4 11, Dylan Hanzel 1-3 0-0 3, Tyler Sjuts 3-4 0-0 7, Ethan Hanzel 6-11 1-1 13, Jason Sjuts 0-1 2-2 2, Jacob Sjuts 3-7 6-6 15. Totals 18-39 19-21 61.
Bergan — Jake Ridder 0-1 0-0 0, Dylan Gartner 2-3 0-0 4, Grant Frickenstein 3-13 6-6 13, Dre Vance 7-20 0-0 18, Riley Lindberg 2-6 0-1 4, Tyten Vance 1-5 1-2 4, Thunder Myers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-49 7-9 46.
3-point goals: HLHF 6-10 (Jacob Sjuts 3-4, T. Sjuts 1-1, Hanis 1-2, Hanzel 1-2, Beller 0-1), Bergan 7-20 (D. Vance 4-11, Myers 1-1, Frickenstein 1-3, T. Vance 1-5). Rebounds: HLHF 30 (Beller 6), Bergan 26 (Lindberg 14). Assists: HLHF 11 (Hanis 5), Bergan 14 (D. Vance 7). Turnovers: HLHF 18, Bergan 14.