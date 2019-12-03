YUTAN -- After a memorable 2018-19 season, Yutan basketball fans may be wondering what the Chieftains will do for an encore this season.
Yutan finished as the Class C-2 state runner last March. The Chieftains, the sixth seed in the tournament, beat third-seeded Sutton 55-45 in the opening round and then toppled Ponca 46-42 in the semifinals.
In the championship game, the Chieftains fell just short as they lost 53-42 to BRLD.
With a veteran nucleus of seven lettermen, the Chieftains will look to propel themselves into another special season. Coach Justin Petersen hopes some younger players can complement the veterans.
The Chieftains will return key players Trey Knudsen (14.7 points and 2.2 rebounds), Brady Timm (11.9 points 5.1 assists, and 2.1 steals), Colby Tichota (11.5 points and 8 rebounds), and Will Hays (6.7 points).
Timm, a junior, was a Fremont Tribune All-Area selection as a sophomore. Knudsen, who was a second-team All-Area pick, is a senior with Tichota and Hays.
“Experience will be a strength of ours, we have a lot of kids that have played in some big games and it should be something we can lean on when playing in those bigger games,” Petersen said. “But we will need the younger guys to step up this year. If they don't we will struggle because we won't be very deep.”
Additional help will come from lettermen Joel Pleskac, a 6-1 senior forward; Sam Petersen, a 6-1 sophomore guard; and Gavin Kube, a 6-3 sophomore forward.
“The potential is there to have a great season, but we have to stay healthy and we have to have kids step into bigger roles that what they have played in the past," Petersen said. "If we do that I think they will like where they are at the end of the season. But we need to be better defensively if we want to make that next step.”
In addition to Sam Petersen and Kube, two other sophomores who could help the Chieftains this season are Carter Tichota, a 5-11 guard, and Isaiah Daniell, a 5-10 guard.
Petersen feels confidant that his team’s hard work during the offseason will help them to success again this year. He also likes their competitive spirit and energy.
“Boys put in a lot of work in the weight room and gym this summer getting stronger and working on their overall skill level,” he said. “I just want us to compete every night. The boys have made their team goals. But for me it is more about how much energy we bring every night.”
The Chieftains open their season Thursday at the Lourdes Central Catholic quad.