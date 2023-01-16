C1 No. 3 North Bend rides early lead to win over C2 No. 1 Bergan

The North Bend Central girls got the better of Bergan in a match-up between two of the top ranked teams in Class C as the C-1 No. 3 Tigers beat the C-2 No. 1 Knights 57-34 Saturday night.

North Bend jumped all over Bergan in the opening quarter, scoring the first ten points, which led to a 17-4 lead at the end of the frame.

“It took us too long to punch back,” said Bergan coach Nate Pribnow. “They were really the aggressor from the get-go and by the time we looked to do the same, it was a little too late.”

North Bend Central extended its lead to 35-14 by halftime

Bergan only cut into the Tigers lead by two points in the third quarter, down 47-28 going into the fourth.

The Knights put up a game-high 14-point in the frame while also holding North Bend to just one field goal, but seven trips to the foul line resulting in 10 points.

“We matched their physicality, granted we got into a little bit of foul trouble, but we stepped up and said we’re not going to let this happen any more,” Pribnow said.

Carlee Hapke led Bergan with 12 points while Summer Bojanski, Kaitlyn Mlnarik and Paige Frickenstein were all held to five points.

Josie Cleveringa led North Bend Central with 12 as one of three scorers in double-figures. The bulk of her points came at the free throw line in the third quarter, sinking 7 of 8 .

Kaitlyn Emmanuel and Lindsey Emmanuel both tallied 10 points. North Bend Central has now won 13-straight games.

“Your record may look a little worse after tonight, but you’re a better team for having played against a team like that,” Pribnow said.

Bergan will face Lincoln Lutheran for its next contest at 6 p.m. Friday at home.