Cadets advance to state tournament with win over Milford

A big second quarter helped the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team defeat Milford 47-35 in the C1-7 district final Friday night at Fremont High School.
The Cadets outscored Milford 13-4 in the second quarter to take a 21-13 lead into halftime and then held on in the second half to earn a trip to the state tournament.
The junior duo of Sidney Swanson and Reece Snodgrass led WP-B in the win. Swanson scored a game-high 17 points and also pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds. Snodgrass added 16 points, 9 of which came on 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range.
The Cadets meet familiar foe North Bend Central in the first round of the state tournament at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Devaney Sports Center.
NBC won the matchup earlier this season, 53-43.
WEST POINT-BEEMER 47, MILFORD 35
|West Point-Beemer
|8
|13
|12
|14
|--
|47
|Milford
|9
|4
|10
|12
|--
|35
West Point-Beemer (23-5)-- Weddle 8, Groth 5, Snodgrass 16, Swanson 17, Meiergerd 1.
Milford--Gropp 3, Kepler 5, Stauffer 4, Policky 13, Carraher 4, Houk 6.