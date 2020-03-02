Cadets advance to state tournament with win over Milford

A big second quarter helped the West Point-Beemer girls basketball team defeat Milford 47-35 in the C1-7 district final Friday night at Fremont High School.

The Cadets outscored Milford 13-4 in the second quarter to take a 21-13 lead into halftime and then held on in the second half to earn a trip to the state tournament.

The junior duo of Sidney Swanson and Reece Snodgrass led WP-B in the win. Swanson scored a game-high 17 points and also pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds. Snodgrass added 16 points, 9 of which came on 3-of-4 shooting from three-point range.

The Cadets meet familiar foe North Bend Central in the first round of the state tournament at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Devaney Sports Center.

NBC won the matchup earlier this season, 53-43.

WEST POINT-BEEMER 47, MILFORD 35