Defense took center stage during Fremont Bergan’s game against West Point-Beemer on Tuesday night at the Gary D. Schmidt Gymnasium.
Both the Cadets and Lady Knights entered the contest averaging 58 points per game, but their normal point productions were stymied. West Point-Beemer improved to 6-0 with a 37-24 win.
Sidney Swanson’s free throw and a 3-point basket by Sierra Kile helped the Cadets break to a 4-0 lead with 3:53 left in the opening quarter. Allie DeGroff’s free throw broke the scoring drought for the Lady Knights and cut the advantage to 4-1 with with 3:37 left in the period.
Swanson’s traditional three-point play and a driving layup put the Cadets up 9-3 before Bergan senior Haley Kempf answered with her second field goal to make it 9-5 heading into the second quarter.
Unlike the first quarter when the Lady Knights were scoreless for more than four minutes, Bergan started out strong in the second.
Allison Dieckmann connected on a 3-point shot — Bergan’s only trey of the game — and DeGroff followed with a jumper. Sophomore Lauren Baker’s field goal put the Lady Knights up 12-9 with 5:27 left in the quarter.
Baker’s basket, however, was the last points of the half for Bergan. Coach Taylor Shepard’s crew responded by scoring the final six points of the quarter. Sophomore Rachel Groth’s field goal following a steal put the Cadets up 15-12 at the break.
Kile connected on a trey to open the third quarter and she added two free throws with 3:05 left to make it 20-12. The Lady Knights charged back. Baskets by Baker, DeGroff and Kempf and two free throws by Dieckmann cut the deficit to 24-20 with :15.
The Cadets also suffered a bad break when Swanson, their leading scorer this season, was whistled for her fourth foul in the closing seconds of the period.
Bergan suffered a worse fate, however, when Andrea Hoffman connected on a 3 just before the buzzer to stretch the advantage to 27-20.
In the fourth quarter, 6-foot senior Kendra Paasch’s put-back basket gave the Cadets a 32-22 advantage with 3:40 remaining. Kempf, a 5-9 guard-forward for the Lady Knights, drained two free throws to get the deficit back to eight (32-24) with 3:00 left.
Bergan didn’t score again. Abbey Dale and Brooklyn Weddle hit free throws down the stretch and Darian Repschlaeger added a field goal to account for the final margin.
Kile led the Cadets with 12 points and Swanson added six. West Point-Beemer plays Thursday night at Fort Calhoun.
Kempf had 10 points for Bergan, 5-3. Dieckmann and DeGroff had five points apiece and Baker added four.
The Lady Knights are now off until the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament. They will face Plattsmouth at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 28.
Box Score
West Point-Beemer 9 6 12 10 — 37
Bergan 5 7 8 4 — 24
West Point-Beemer — Kile 12, Swanson 6, Weddle 4, Dale 3, Groth 4, Repschlaeger 3, Hoffman 3, Paasch 2.
Bergan — Kempf 10, Dieckmann 5, DeGroff 5, Baker 4.