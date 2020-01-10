{{featured_button_text}}

WEST POINT — West Point-Beemer defeated Fremont Bergan 45-32 in girls basketball action Thursday night.

The Cadets used a strong start, outscoring the Lady Knights 19-9 in the first quarter. The game was even the rest of the way with WP-B holding the slight edge 26-23 through the final three quarters.

Sidney Swanson led the way for WP-B with a game-high 19 points. Jadyn Meiergerd added 13 points for the Cadets.

Swanson also led the Cadets on the boards with seven. Rachel Groth added 7 for WP-B.

Allie DeGroff had 10 points to lead Bergan and Lauren Baker added 9.

Bergan returns to action Saturday night, Jan. 11, when they host Arlington.

West Point-Beemer hosted Wisner-Pilger Friday night and travel to Lyons to take on Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Saturday, Jan. 11.

Archbishop Bergan 9 10 4 9 — 32

West Point-Beemer 19 4 13 9 — 45

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments