WEST POINT — West Point-Beemer defeated Fremont Bergan 45-32 in girls basketball action Thursday night.
The Cadets used a strong start, outscoring the Lady Knights 19-9 in the first quarter. The game was even the rest of the way with WP-B holding the slight edge 26-23 through the final three quarters.
Sidney Swanson led the way for WP-B with a game-high 19 points. Jadyn Meiergerd added 13 points for the Cadets.
Swanson also led the Cadets on the boards with seven. Rachel Groth added 7 for WP-B.
Allie DeGroff had 10 points to lead Bergan and Lauren Baker added 9.
Bergan returns to action Saturday night, Jan. 11, when they host Arlington.
West Point-Beemer hosted Wisner-Pilger Friday night and travel to Lyons to take on Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Saturday, Jan. 11.
Archbishop Bergan 9 10 4 9 — 32
West Point-Beemer 19 4 13 9 — 45