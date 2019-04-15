OMAHA — Austin Callahan got things started for the Fremont Bergan hitting attack on Monday night against Omaha Northwest.
The senior hit a first-inning home run and the Knights went on to beat the Huskies 13-6 in prep baseball.
Callahan’s homer helped the Knights jump to a 2-0 lead in the first.
“Austin did a good job of staying back on the baseball and driving it out of the park,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “That set the tone for us offensively.”
Hunter Chavis knocked in a run in the bottom of the first to help Northwest tied it at 2. The Knights went ahead for good with three in the second. Senior Dillon Dix knocked in a run with a single while Eli Herink’s fielder’s choice drove in another. The final run came across on an error.
Donnie Mueller tripled and Callahan had a double in a four-run fourth that helped the Knights go up 10-4.
“I was very happy with how we swung the bats today,” Hayden said. “We stayed aggressive and we were disciplined in the zone.”
Herink went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a triple. He drove in two runs and scored three times. Callahan also scored three times and drove in three runs.
Brody Sintek had a double and a single with two RBI. He also scored twice. Winning pitcher Jackson Gilfry had two hits and two RBI while Mueller also knocked in a pair of runs.
Gilfry worked four innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and three walks. He struck out three. Hunter Mueller worked the final three innings and allowed one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out two.
“We weren’t as sharp as we needed to be and have been,” Hayden said. “We made some alignment mistakes defensively, but they were mistakes we talked about and can fix.”
Chavis had two hits and three RBI for the Huskies.
The Knights, 7-4, play Tuesday night at Columbus.