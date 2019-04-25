Fremont Bergan downed Lincoln Southeast 8-1 Thursday night thanks to a complete-game effort by Dawson Glause and a sixth-inning grand slam by Austin Callahan.
Bergan cranked out 12 hits on its way to the victory with the big one being Callahan’s grand slam. Jackson Gilfrey reached on a single, Dawson Glause walked, and Dillon Dix singled to load the bases for Callahan who drove it over the right-field wall.
Bergan’s other four runs came in the second when Dawson Glause tripled scoring both Brody Sintek, who singled, and Donnie Mueller, who reached on an error. Then in the fifth ,singles by Callahan, Eli Herink, and Mitchell Glause, followed by a run-scoring ground out by Sintek accounted for the Knights other two runs. Three costly errors by Lincoln Southeast also contributed to the Knights rallies in the second and fourth.
“It was huge for us because in our last several games we have struggled with getting base runners in after we get them on,” Bergan coach Jeff Hayden said. “But our guys did a great job not only getting guys on but being able to have clutch hits to bring them around. We were also aggressive, taking the extra base when we could.”
Dawson Glause allowed only one run on eight hits. Glause felt that his tempo played a big part in keeping Lincoln Southeast off-balance and Bergan’s defense on their toes.
“The quick tempo is really just part of my game, I like to get the ball and fire in the next pitch quickly,” he said. “I feel like it helps keep the defense in the game while also not allowing the batters to get a timing down on me.”
Hayden said Glause performed well.
“Daws is a guy who works with a really good tempo and it does a great job being able to keep guys off-balance,” said Hayden. “It also really kept our guys alert on defense and they were able to play really well on that side of the ball today.”
Meanwhile for Lincoln Southeast Andrew Duncan suffered the loss pitching five innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on nine hits. Conner Fonte relieved Duncan and allowed three hits and four runs, including the grand slam to Callahan.
Offensively for Lincoln Southeast, their only run came in the seventh after pinch hitter Jake Appleget doubled and was singled in by pinch-hitter Jackson Krause.
For the Knights they win their fifth straight to improve to 11-4. They will take on Grand Island and Elkhorn South in a triangular on Saturday morning at Schilke Fields.