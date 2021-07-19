Cameron Indra, Anna Bigsby place at Methodist Fremont Health tennis tournament

A pair of Fremont tennis players placed in the Methodist Fremont Health Junior tournament over the weekend.

Anna Bigsby took third in the 14 and under division while Cameron Indra took fourth in the 16 and under boys division.

Indra survived a scare in the first round, taking the first set against Caleb Hands 6-3 before dropping the second set 3-6.

Indra recovered to win the tiebreaker 10-8 and advance.

In the second round, he knocked off Nathan Weishahn 6-2, 6-1.

Indra lost his semifinals match-up 6-1, 6-2 to Caden Haar, ending his day with a fourth place finish.

Bigsby also had a battle to get out of the opening round. She lost her opening set 6-1, then scrapped for a 7-5 win to force the tiebreaker, which she won 10-8.

She dropped her second round match 6-2, 7-5 to Kayla Brown.

Bigsby bounced back to secure back-to-back 6-3 sets over Kit Schrock in the third place match to end her day with a win.

Mia Fischer also competed in the event, dropping both of her matches in the 16 and under division.

