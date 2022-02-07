Capron, Bates make girls state semifinals; Riessen loses in boys quarterfinals roll-off

LINCOLN—Fremont girls bowling team carried three bowlers into the quarterfinals and a pair of bowlers into the semifinals Monday at the NSAA State Bowling tournament.

Karina Capron, Haylee Bates and Lexi Montoya all advanced out of the first four qualifying games.

Capron entered the quarterfinals as the top seed, rolling a 840 total score after four qualifying rounds. Bates tallied 769 pins to earn the sixth seed and Montoya nabbed the seventh seed with a 744.

“I thought today was pretty good, I had a great line,” Capron said.

Capron won her quarterfinals match 505-380 against Alexandra Holdsworth of Columbus. In the second game of the match, she took a perfect game into the tenth frame before settling on a 267.

Capron met Claire Busch of Papillion-La Vista South in the semifinals and went down 257 to 235 after the opening game.

The 22-pin deficit proved to be too big of a gap to close as Busch, the eventual state champion, took the match 489 to 445.

On the other side of the bracket, Bates reached the semifinals by knocking off No 3 Brianna Nissen of Wayne 373 to 330.

“I was just happy to make it to the top four,” Bates said. “There were forty, fifty girls today, so making it up there makes me feel like I was one of the top bowlers.”

Bates ran into No. 2 seed Jersi Jensen in the semifinals after Jensen eliminated her teammate Lexi Montoya in the quarterfinals 374-317.

Jensen halted Bates’ run with a 446 to 345 win.

“Sometimes you get a competitor that’s a little bit better than you and you know you’ve tried your hardest, but it just gets you in the end,” Bates.

Fremont was the only team to qualify multiple individuals to the quarterfinals.

“I know we both wanted to go to the finals together, but it doesn’t work out sometimes,” Capron said.

Also bowling from Fremont in the qualifying portion was Kayleigh McKenzie, who rolled a 690 in the qualifying portion of the tournament, placing 14th.

The quartet will return to the lanes Tuesday during the team portion of the bowling championships.

The Fremont girls enter the team tournament as the No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 seed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family at 8 p.m.

In the boys individual tournament, Alex Riessen was the lone Fremont qualifier, reaching the quarterfinals.

He rolled a 903 in the qualifying portion, earning the No. 4 seed.

That four seed earned Riessen a match-up with Bellevue West’s Nate Centineo, who during the qualifying rounds rolled the first 300 game in state tournament history.

“I definitely had a swimming pool going down my back, I was sweating,” Riessen said on drawing Centineo in the quarterfinals.

Riessen trailed 209-191 after the first game, but a pair of open frames late in the second game by Centineo opened a window for Riessen to mount a comeback.

He notched three-straight strikes in the 10th frame, tying the match at 376 and forcing a one-ball roll off.

“After I struck that second time, I thought I had him, so I was a little bit more at ease on that third ball, but I didn’t realize that I had tied him,” Riessen said.

Riessen elected to go second in the roll off, needing to match Centineo’s opening strike, which he did.

“All I see is I have to match him,” Riessen said. “As long as I can throw the same shot he did, I just have to wait until he gives me a chance.”

That chance came on the second roll-off as Centineo left one pin standing on his second roll of overtime.

On his final roll of the afternoon, Riessen had to stare down a 7-10 split and a 9-8 loss in overtime to finish in 5th overall.

“I’m glad I got to where I got,” Riessen said. “Of course I wanted more, but I couldn’t ask for any better coaching.”

